8 Highly-Anticipated Pan-India Films Releasing In April, May 2025: Sunny Deol's Jaat, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, To Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2
8 Highly-Anticipated Pan-India Films Releasing In April, May 2025: This summer promises non-stop excitement with a power-packed lineup starring the biggest Pan-India stars
As we move forward in 2025, some biggest Pan-India movies are all set to deliver an entertaining watch for the viewers in the month of April and May. While Akshay Kumar returns with Kesari 2, Sunny Deol kicks a punch in Jaat, Vijay Deverakonda brings intense action in Kingdom, and Ajay Devgn takes charge in Raid 2. This heat is palpable and looks like summer of 2025 is going to be non-stop fun.
Akshay Kumar in Kesari 2
Akshay Kumar returns in his patriotic avatar with Kesari 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Starring Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, the highly anticipated sequel is set to release in theaters on April 18.
Sunny Deol in Jaat
Sunny Deol brings high-octane action in Jaat, an intense thriller directed by Gopichand Malineni. Starring Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh, the film is set to hit theaters on April 10, promising a power-packed experience.
Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom
Vijay Deverakonda is set to light up the big screen on fire in Kingdom (Samrajya), an intense action-thriller. The gripping teaser and posters promise a cinematic spectacle, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. His electrifying new look, his transformation, and his intensity have left fans excited, making this film a must-watch in theatres. Directed by Gowtham T, the film will be released on May 30, 2025, delivering a power-packed experience for fans.
Ajay Devgn in Raid 2
After the massive success of Raid, Ajay Devgn returns in the highly anticipated sequel, Raid 2. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rajat Kapoor. It is set to be released in theaters on May 1, 2025.
Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii
The Bhootnii is a horror film written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, and produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy. It is set to release on April 18, 2025.
Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero
The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain in key roles. Slated for release on April 25, 2025, the movie is inspired by real-life events, set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Emraan is seen portraying the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, a real-life hero. It has been produced by: Excel Entertainment.
Patralekhaa’s Phule
The film highlights the contributions of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, who championed equality and education in India. It is slated for release on April 11, 2025, marking the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule. It has been directed by Ananth Mahadevan. It features Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in lead roles.
Trending Photos