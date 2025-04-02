1 / 8

As we move forward in 2025, some biggest Pan-India movies are all set to deliver an entertaining watch for the viewers in the month of April and May. While Akshay Kumar returns with Kesari 2, Sunny Deol kicks a punch in Jaat, Vijay Deverakonda brings intense action in Kingdom, and Ajay Devgn takes charge in Raid 2. This heat is palpable and looks like summer of 2025 is going to be non-stop fun.