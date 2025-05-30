8 Hot New On-Screen Pairings Of 2025: Dhanush-Rashmika To Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani - Pics Inside

2 / 9

Now this is a pairing that instantly grabs eyeballs. Dhanush, with his intense and layered performances, joins forces with Rashmika Mandanna, whose breezy screen presence and infectious charm have made her a household name across the country. The two come together for Kuberaa, a social thriller that has already piqued everyone’s curiosity. Watching these two very different energies share the screen for the first time is bound to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.