8 Hot New On-Screen Pairings Of 2025: Dhanush-Rashmika To Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani - Pics Inside

8 New Hot On-Screen Pairings Of 2025: The year 2025 is ready to witness some fresh jodis lined up, each one bringing something unexpected to the table. From gritty thrillers to period dramas, here are the new on-screen pairings we’re genuinely excited to see play out on our screens. These duos are bringing a fresh vibe to the big screen. Check out who all are teaming up in 2025:
Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna – Kuberaa
Now this is a pairing that instantly grabs eyeballs. Dhanush, with his intense and layered performances, joins forces with Rashmika Mandanna, whose breezy screen presence and infectious charm have made her a household name across the country. The two come together for Kuberaa, a social thriller that has already piqued everyone’s curiosity. Watching these two very different energies share the screen for the first time is bound to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela – Yet-To-Be-Titled Film
Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela will hit the screens on Diwali.
Shanaya Kapoor & Vikrant Massey – Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan
A romantic drama, 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan', will mark Shanaya’s dream debut in Bollywood. Actor Vikrant’s quiet intensity in this love story with debutant actress remains a highlight of this that’s soft, deep, and full of longing story. The actors announced that the film will be released on July 11 this year. Directed by Santosh Singh, the screenplay comes from writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.
Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi – Dhadak 2
Bollywood actors Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are starring together in 'Dhadak 2', a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Dhadak' which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar.
Silambarasan TR and Sanya Malhotra – Thug Life
Now here’s a duo we didn’t see coming and maybe that’s what makes this so exciting. STR, with his mass appeal and raw charisma, joins hands with Sanya Malhotra, who’s made a mark with her nuanced performances.The recently released song from Thug Life gave us a glimpse of their chemistry, and let’s just say we’re sold. It’s warm, unexpected, and surprisingly adorable. With Mani Ratnam calling the shots, this duo has all the makings of a standout pairing.
R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh – App Jaisa Koi
This one’s got all the makings of a sweet surprise. App Jaisa Koi marks Madhavan’s return to the romantic genre, a space where he’s delivered many memorable performances. This time, he’s paired with Fatima Sana Shaikh in a quirky, age-gap love story. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the Netflix film which is all set to release this year explores a heartwarming bond between two unlikely people.
Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani – War 2
Good looks and magnetic screen presence – that’s what Hrithik Roshan brings to War 2 being paired with Kiara Advani, who adds her own charm to the mix. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises intense action and a fresh dynamic, and audiences are eager to see how their chemistry unfolds on screen.
Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal – Kanappa
Akshay Kumar brings his action chops to the mythological realm with Kanappa and pairing him with Kajal Aggarwal, who’s done some solid work across industries, makes this even more interesting. It’s the first time the two are coming together, and it’s happening in a genre that’s grand, intense, and visually rich. Safe to say, we’re curious to see what their dynamic brings to the screen.
