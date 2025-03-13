8 K-Dramas With Unique Storylines To Binge-Watch On Netflix This Holi Weekend
K-Dramas To Binge Watch: Not only will these K-dramas give you a run for your money, but they also have the most unique stories. Check out the list of these eight gripping dramas to binge-watch on Netflix this Holi weekend.
My Love From The Star
Kim Soo-hyun’s character (an alien being) in My Love From The Star is preparing to return to his home planet after spending 400 years on Earth. This romantic dramedy is a must-watch for a long weekend.
Ghost Doctor
When a surgeon who is at the top of the field meets an unfortunate accident and is bedridden with little prospect of waking up, his soul enters the body of an unskilled junior doctor and performs miraculous surgeries.
W- Two Worlds Apart
Not only suspense and fantasy, this K-drama has a jam-packed thriller to keep you on the edge of your seat the entire weekend. A surgical resident who is looking for her webtoon-creator father, gets sucked into the comic world that he created and meets the main character of ‘W’ (her father’s unfinished comic).
Couple On The Backtrack
This rom-com is a heartfelt drama that shows a married couple who is separating in the present, now rediscovering their romance and the reason why they fell in love by traveling back to their college days.
Black Knight
Another sci-fi show has made it to the list of the K-drama With The Most Bizzare Storylines. Black Knight is a dystopian, action-packed drama starring Kim Woo-bin, which is based on Webtoons and offers a dark plot.
The Atypical Family
The title of the series does full justice to it as a family that has odd and unique superpowers loses their abilities until a mysterious woman with ulterior motives changes everything.
Chicken Nugget
Not unlike many other K-dramas that were released in the last year, ‘Chicken Nugget’ is based on Webtoons and will tickle the funny bones in your body. With Netflix describing it as “Absurd” and “Offbeat,” the show will also provide an intriguing mystery for you.
When The Stars Gossip
This romantic Sci-Fi drama starring the Korean stars Lee Min-ho and Kong Hyo-jin delves into the story of how two astronauts fall for each other when confined in close quarters. With something for everyone, ‘When The Stars Gossip’ offers romance, sci-fi, self-actualisation, and a lot of drama. This show is available on Netflix.
