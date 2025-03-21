8 Most-Anticipated High-Octane Action Films Releasing In 2025: Mission Impossible -The Final Reckoning To Sikandar

5 / 9

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, Ben Affleck reprises his role as Christian Wolff, the genius accountant with lethal skills. This sequel dives deeper into his past while setting up new conflicts that test his limits. Co-starring Jon Bernthal as his estranged brother Braxton Wolff, The Accountant 2 delivers the perfect blend of brains and brawn with intense action sequences and intellectual intrigue, and is set to hit theatres on April 25, 2025.