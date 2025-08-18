8 Most Controversial Contestants In Bigg Boss History: From Dolly Bindra To Rakhi Sawant
Bigg Boss 19 Trending: As the countdown for the new season of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss begins, let's take a nostalgic trip and revisit the eight most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss history.
Swami Om
Swami Om made headlines with his outrageous behavior, including throwing urine on fellow contestants and claiming divine powers. He was eventually evicted for his disruptive conduct.
Priyanka Jagga
Priyanka Jagga was evicted mid-season for her abusive and violent behavior, which included bullying fellow contestants. Her short stint in the house was enough to earn her a spot on the controversy list.
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra's controversial statements and arguments made her fit in the spot of most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss ever, especially her iconic line "You don't tell me what to do," garnered massive attention on Instagram.
Dolly Bindra
Dolly Bindra is the most controversial contestant, with her fights and comments remaining unmatched. Her clash with Manoj Tiwari is one of the most talked-about and controversial moments in the show's history.
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss history, known for her unapologetic behavior and controversial actions during her time on the show.
Kamaal R Khan
Kamaal R Khan is another controversial contestants in Bigg Boss history, He was ousted from the show for throwing a bottle at a fellow contestant.
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik gained fame and controversy due to his two marriages and cheating allegations, sparking questions about his presence on the show.
Imam Siddique
Imam Siddique is another highly controversial contestant in Bigg Boss, known for his uneasy actions and behavior that made other contestants uncomfortable.
(All Images: IMDb/ Instagram/ X)
