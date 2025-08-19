8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend
K-Drama Watchlist: New to K-Dramas and planning a binge? This list is your savior! From the heart-fluttering romance of Business Proposal to the comforting charm of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, check out 8 perfect picks to kickstart your journey — complete with a mix of romance, comfort, and even a touch of the supernatural.
Business Proposal
Business Proposal is a lighthearted romantic comedy K-drama perfect for beginners. Ha-ri who agrees to go on a blind date pretending to be her rich best friend. But things take a hilarious turn when she discovers that her date is actually Kang Tae-moo, the new CEO of the company she works for. What starts as a fake date slowly turns into a charming love story full of funny misunderstandings, workplace banter, and sweet romance.
Reply 1988
Reply 1988 follows a group of friends in the '80s, delivering a heartwarming and nostalgic story. A must-watch and perfect pick for K-Drama beginners.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the inspiring journey of a brilliant lawyer with autism as she navigates cases and life. A good pick for K-Drama beginners!
Descendants Of The Sun
Descendants of the Sun is a gripping romance between a soldier and a doctor, set against the backdrop of duty and danger. A must-watch for K-Drama beginners.
While You Were Sleeping
While You Were Sleeping is a fast-paced K-Drama with a perfect blend of thrills and comedy. With its engaging episodes, it’s a must-watch for K-Drama fans.
Destined With You
Destined With You is a charming tale of love and destiny, blending romance with a touch of magic. A must pick for K-Drama beginners.
Crash Landing On You
Crash Landing on You is a heartfelt romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. A perfect pick to kickstart your K-Drama journey.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a heartwarming rom-com about a city dentist and a charming village handyman finding love and community. A perfect pick for K-Drama beginners.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)
