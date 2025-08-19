8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend

1 / 8

Business Proposal is a lighthearted romantic comedy K-drama perfect for beginners. Ha-ri who agrees to go on a blind date pretending to be her rich best friend. But things take a hilarious turn when she discovers that her date is actually Kang Tae-moo, the new CEO of the company she works for. What starts as a fake date slowly turns into a charming love story full of funny misunderstandings, workplace banter, and sweet romance.