8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend
8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend

K-Drama Watchlist: New to K-Dramas and planning a binge? This list is your savior! From the heart-fluttering romance of Business Proposal to the comforting charm of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, check out 8 perfect picks to kickstart your journey — complete with a mix of romance, comfort, and even a touch of the supernatural.

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Business Proposal

1/8
Business Proposal

Business Proposal is a lighthearted romantic comedy K-drama perfect for beginners. Ha-ri who agrees to go on a blind date pretending to be her rich best friend. But things take a hilarious turn when she discovers that her date is actually Kang Tae-moo, the new CEO of the company she works for. What starts as a fake date slowly turns into a charming love story full of funny misunderstandings, workplace banter, and sweet romance.

Reply 1988

2/8
Reply 1988

Reply 1988 follows a group of friends in the '80s, delivering a heartwarming and nostalgic story. A must-watch and perfect pick for K-Drama beginners. 

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

3/8
Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the inspiring journey of a brilliant lawyer with autism as she navigates cases and life. A good pick for K-Drama beginners!

Descendants Of The Sun

4/8
Descendants Of The Sun

Descendants of the Sun is a gripping romance between a soldier and a doctor, set against the backdrop of duty and danger. A must-watch for K-Drama beginners. 

While You Were Sleeping

5/8
While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping is a fast-paced K-Drama with a perfect blend of thrills and comedy. With its engaging episodes, it’s a must-watch for K-Drama fans. 

Destined With You

6/8
Destined With You

Destined With You is a charming tale of love and destiny, blending romance with a touch of magic. A must pick for K-Drama beginners. 

Crash Landing On You

7/8
Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing on You is a heartfelt romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. A perfect pick to kickstart your K-Drama journey. 

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

8/8
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a heartwarming rom-com about a city dentist and a charming village handyman finding love and community. A perfect pick for K-Drama beginners. 

 

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)

