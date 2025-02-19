8 Must-Watch New Movies And Shows Dropping On OTT This Week!

1 / 8

Crime Beat follows ambitious journalist Abhishek Sinha (Saqib Saleem) as he chases a career-defining scoop on a fugitive gangster’s return. However, his pursuit of truth entangles him in a dangerous web of corruption and deception. As the stakes rise, Abhishek must decide whether to expose the system or become a pawn in its game. This thriller promises high-stakes drama and intrigue, releasing this week a must- pick for binge list.