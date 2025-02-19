8 Must-Watch New Movies And Shows Dropping On OTT This Week!
Here’s a list of movies and cult-hit shows releasing this week, featuring fresh and intriguing storylines, along with exciting new additions. Check out the full list here.
Crime Beat - ZEE5 (February 21)
Crime Beat follows ambitious journalist Abhishek Sinha (Saqib Saleem) as he chases a career-defining scoop on a fugitive gangster’s return. However, his pursuit of truth entangles him in a dangerous web of corruption and deception. As the stakes rise, Abhishek must decide whether to expose the system or become a pawn in its game. This thriller promises high-stakes drama and intrigue, releasing this week a must- pick for binge list.
Reacher - Season 3 - Prime Video (February 20)
Reacher Season 3 premieres Thursday, Feb. 20 with three new episodes on Prime Video, followed by weekly releases every Thursday through March 27, as Jack Reacher finds himself caught in a deadly conspiracy after being wrongfully arrested for murder, a must-pick for your weekend watchlist.
Baby John - Prime Video (February 19)
Baby John, a 2024 Hindi-language action thriller starring Varun Dhawan, is now available on Prime Video, serving as a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. A must-watch action thriller.
Win or Lose - JioHotstar (February 19)
Win or Lose, a 2025 American animated series from Pixar, is a must-watch for Jio Hotstar subscribers, offering an engaging blend of storytelling and animation.
Oops! Ab Kya ? - JioHotstar (February 20)
Oops! Ab Kya? is the official Hindi adaptation of Jane the Virgin, blending romance, comedy, and drama. Stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, and Abhay Mahajan, the series promises twists, humor, and drama.The story follows a woman who accidentally gets pregnant with her boss’s child due to a medical mishap, leading to a complicated love triangle and more.
American Murder: Gabby Petito - Netflix (February 19)
American Murder: Gabby Petito is a gripping true crime drama based on a real story, uncovering the tragic murder of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito. Netflix’s docuseries delves into her heartbreaking fate, the dark secrets of her fiancé Brian Laundrie, and the truth that shook the nation.
The White Lotus Season 3 - JioHotstar (February 17)
White Lotus Season 3 uncovers dark secrets and twisted truths of guests, staff, and the resort itself, and is now available on OTT in India from 7:30 AM on February 17. A must-watch show featuring a stellar cast, including star singer Lisa and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Zero Day - Netflix (February 20)
If you're into political thrillers, Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro and Lizzy Caplan, is a good watch, centering on a global cyberattack, and Zero Day will premiere on Netflix this week.
(All Image: Netflix/ Instagram/ YouTube)
