NewsPhotos8 Must-Watch Tamil Movies And Series On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video: 2K Love Story To Vilangu On OTT 8 Must-Watch Tamil Movies And Series On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video: 2K Love Story To Vilangu On OTT
8 Must-Watch Tamil Movies And Series On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video: 2K Love Story To Vilangu On OTT

Must-Watch Tamil Movies And Series On OTT: Today, let's take a look at this compilation of must-watch Tamil movies and series streaming on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. 

 

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 08:20 AM IST
8 Must-Watch Tamil Movies And Series

8 Must-Watch Tamil Movies And Series

Tamil cinema never fails to impress the audiences with its endearing screenplay. With the advent of OTT, viewers can go back in time and easily re-run through some of the most amazing movies and series from the comfort of their homes. Today, let's take a look at this compilation of must-watch Tamil movies and series streaming on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. 

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam is an Indian Telugu-language period romantic drama film starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Watch On Prime Video

Vilangu

Vilangu

This series became a popular Tamil original on the platform, known for its compelling narrative and strong performances.

Watch On ZEE5

 

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a fast-paced thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The movie centres on a compelling revenge tale situated in a rural environment. It’s a must-see for anyone seeking thrills, with outstanding performances and high-octane action sequences.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Sorgavaasal

Sorgavaasal

Inspired by the 1999 Madras Central Prison riots, the film follows a wrongfully convicted man as he navigates the harsh realities of prison life, raising questions about whether such institutions truly rehabilitate individuals. The film received positive reviews from critics.

Watch on Netflix

Seruppugal Jaakirathai

Seruppugal Jaakirathai

Seruppugal Jaakirathai is a thrilling film that captivates its audience from start to finish with its unforeseen developments. The narrative revolves around an enigmatic crime and the hero’s quest to reveal the truth.  This movie provides a thrilling experience, combining elements of suspense and drama. 

Watch on JioHotstar

Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu

This sports drama explores themes of passion and ambition while presenting unexpected challenges, all with a unique twist. The movie depicts the challenges faced by a person of low status who is attempting to achieve greatness in sports. It resonates with audiences thanks to a motivating plotline and powerful acting.

Watch on JioHotstar

 

Koose Munisamy Veerappan

Koose Munisamy Veerappan

This series delves into the life of the infamous criminal Veerappan, offering a gritty portrayal based on real-life events and unseen footage. Watch On ZEE5

2K Love Story

2K Love Story

Offering a refreshing perspective on contemporary romance, 2K Love Story presents love through the lens of Gen-Z. It depicts the highs and lows of relationships in the digital age with beauty. With its carefree attitude and characters that audiences can identify with, the film is a wonderful watch.

Watch on Aha Tamil

