NewsPhotos8 Times Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Stunned In Traditional Looks
8 Times Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Stunned In Traditional Looks

Sreeleela's Best Ethnic Look: Dancing Queen Sreeleela mesmerizes with her electrifying 'Kissik' Song – Here's a look at Pushpa 2 actress trendy ethnic style. 

Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Ethnic Look Ft. Bottle Green Saree

1/8
Ethnic Look Ft. Bottle Green Saree

The glamour and glow of our signature sequins cutwork saree, Sreeleela @sreeleela14 sparkles and shines like a star. This sequins bottle green saree with a cutwork pallu looks ethereal with an intricately designers butterfly cut, velvet blouse.

Diva In Green

2/8
Diva In Green

Dancing Queen Sreeleela stuns in a Green Saree, exuding diva vibes and royal elegance. 

Orange Ethnic Look

3/8
Orange Ethnic Look

Sreeleela's vibrant orange saree look trends among netizens and a stunning ethnic outfit to take inspo for youe next traditional style. 

Ethnic Charm In Silver Outfit

4/8
Ethnic Charm In Silver Outfit

Sreeleela shines in a silver saree, serving bold ethnic glam with her effortless charm. 

Ethnic Glam In Red Saree

5/8
Ethnic Glam In Red Saree

Sreeleela bring ethnic glam in this red saree look setting a trendy statement style for the ultimate party pick for any event. 

Crystal Ethnic Look

6/8
Crystal Ethnic Look

Sreeleela dazzles in a shimmery floral saree, Radiating true crystal elegance. 

Ethnic Outfit Ft. Sree

7/8
Ethnic Outfit Ft. Sree

Sreeleela slays in stunning green, redefining elegance with a touch of sunshine. 

The Showstopper Look Ft. Sreeleela In Ice Blue Saree

8/8
The Showstopper Look Ft. Sreeleela In Ice Blue Saree

Sreeleela stuns in an ice-blue saree, setting a traditional fashion trend with effortless style and a flawless face card.

(All Images: @sreeleela14/ Instagram)

SreeleelaSreeleela Ethnic LooksCelebs Ethnic LooksSreeleela Best Ethnic LooksSreeleela Traditional LooksSreeleela Pushpa 2
