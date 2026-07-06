Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt: On July 5, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Kha formalised with relationship with partner Gauri Spratt. After dating for nearly 2 years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at actor's Mumbai residence. The private ceremony was attended by family and close friends. Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a close-knit celebration. Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, signed the marriage documents and completed the registration formalities in the presence of close family members and friends, as was evident from the first picture shared online. Let's take a look at Aamir Khan's staggering net worth, educational qualifications and previous marriage history.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)