Aamir Khan's Third Wedding at 61: Take a look inside his staggering net worth, homes & the blended family behind the big day.
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt: On July 5, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Kha formalised with relationship with partner Gauri Spratt. After dating for nearly 2 years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at actor's Mumbai residence. The private ceremony was attended by family and close friends. Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a close-knit celebration. Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, signed the marriage documents and completed the registration formalities in the presence of close family members and friends, as was evident from the first picture shared online. Let's take a look at Aamir Khan's staggering net worth, educational qualifications and previous marriage history.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Aamir Khan's staggering net worth stands at Rs 1,862 crore as per GQ India. According to Forbes, he charges anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore for a film.
Aamir Khan attended JB Petit School for his pre-primary education, later studying at St Anne's High School, Bandra, until the eighth grade, and completed his ninth and tenth grades at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. He played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion. He completed his twelfth grade at Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College but didn't continue it further.
He owns a sea-facing duplex in Mumbai's prestigious Pali Hill neighborhood, worth an estimated Rs 60 crore. He also owns multiple units in the Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, a 2-acre farmhouse in Panchgani, and a Rs 75-crore luxury mansion in Beverly Hills, California, as per reports in NDTV.
Aamir Khan owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, priced between Rs 6.95 crore and Rs 7.95 crore. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz S600, which costs Rs 10.5 crore, according to GQ India. He also owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, BMW 6-Series, Toyota Innova, Toyota Vellfire, and Mahindra XUV500, reports GoMechanic.
Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.