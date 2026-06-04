Aamir Khan's third wedding with Gauri Spratt on cards: A look at his dating history & rumoured link-ups
Aamir Khan third wedding: Let's dig out some more information about Bollywood Mr Perfectionist's dating history and women has been linked with earlier.
Aamir Khan's third wedding on cards
Aamir Khan's third wedding on cards: Internet was in for a surprise after news about his wedding with current partner Gauri Spratt surfaced online recently. While the actor has not reacted to the development as of now, let's dig out some more information about Bollywood Mr Perfectionist's dating history and women has been linked with earlier.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Aamir Khan's third wedding with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan's third wedding with Gauri Spratt
According to a report in Filmfare, the actor is all set to tie the knot with his current partner Gauri Spratt. The report quotes a source and states that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have finalised July 5 as the wedding date. The duo is currently living in together and has been spotted making public appearances together at various dos. However, there is no official word on the development by the actor or his longtime girlfriend.
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt
Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta, who even appeared briefly in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (his maiden full-time leading role) in 1986. The couple have two children together - Junai and Ira. They ended their 16 years of marriage in December 2002, he filed for divorce and Reena took custody of both children.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan tied the knot with Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.
The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage. Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their child Azad Rao Khan and will be working together on the professional sphere.
Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta
Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta
Mr Perfectonist Aamir Khan was also linked with Preity Zinta in early 2000, especially after Dil Chahta Hai became a major hit. However, the dimpled actress denied the rumours as baseless.
Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh
Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh
The dating rumours about Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh made headlines after starring together in Dangal and Thugs Of Hindostan. However, both denied the rumours and looks like they were untrue.
Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines
Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines
Jessica Hines is the UK-based author and journalist, who was in India to work on Amitabh Bachchan's biography. However, she hogged attention recently when Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan made a shocking claim that the Lagaan star had an extramarital affair. He told IANS in 2025, “It all started in 2002 with my family pressurising me for marriage. Then I wrote a letter in which I mentioned that my sister Nikhat got married thrice, Aamir has a child out of wedlock with Jessika Hines. I asked in that letter, if this is the state of their personal lives, who are they to give suggestions to me on how I should live my life. It all started from there. Then I stopped meeting them. So, they alleged that I’m suffering from mental health because I stopped meeting the family”.
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