Aamir Khan's third wedding with Gauri Spratt on cards: A look at his dating history & rumoured link-ups

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Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage. Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their child Azad Rao Khan and will be working together on the professional sphere.