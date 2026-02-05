Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: A look at his unseen wedding pics with Aishwarya Rai, staggering net worth & investments in sports
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50
Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: The talented Bollywood star turns 50 this year and on this special day, let's take a moment and scroll through his unseen wedding pics with Aishwarya Rai, staggering net worth & investments in sports. Take a look here:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan's whopping net worth
Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 280 crore. His wealth is driven by a combination of movies, investments in startups and ownership of sports franchises like the Pro Kabaddi League's Jaipur Pink Panthers among others.
Bachchan Family Net Worth
As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the Bachchan family's reported net worth rounds up to Rs 1630 crore. This includes the combined wealth of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a private affair with only families and close friends in attendance. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.
Abhishek Bachchan as the groom
In the left side of the collage, Abhishek Bachchan is seen dressed as the groom. On the right side, both Aishwarya and him are seated as the 'bride and groom' as pandit (priest) guides them.
Jaya Bachchan at Abhishek Bachchan's wedding
Jaya Bachchan performing the rituals before the baaraat proceeds to the wedding venue.
(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)
Inside Abhishek Bachchan's wedding
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan interact with their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Navya is also a part of the frame. In the other pic of the collage, Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan dancing in the baaraat.
(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)
Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan dance
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan dance during the sangeet as Aishwarya, Abhishek and the other guests look on.
(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)
Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team
Besides acting, diversified his portfolio into investments made in sports, including a football and a kabaddi team. Reportedly, his first major public investment was buying the kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. During an older interview with Raj Shamani, he talked about his team, saying, "I believed people will want to watch this. It’s just an instinct that you have. I felt that this could work."
During an investment summit, Abhishek talked about his philosophy of doing business and said, “My father’s generation was so busy working because that was their only source of income. I think today actors are willing to make films their main, but not only, source of income. That’s what I’ve tried because that gives me the freedom and liberty to make the kind of films that I want to make that I can then afford to price more competitively. This may sound like a risk, but I don’t have the pressure of running my house.”
Abhishek Bachchan's Other investments
According to Indian Express, his other sports investment is the football team Chennaiyan FC ( Indian Super League). Last season, the league saw over 19 lakh people as a live audience during their 163 matches. The league landed in the profit zone with a 39% revenue jump.
