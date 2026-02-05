Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: A look at his unseen wedding pics with Aishwarya Rai, staggering net worth & investments in sports

9 / 10

Besides acting, diversified his portfolio into investments made in sports, including a football and a kabaddi team. Reportedly, his first major public investment was buying the kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. During an older interview with Raj Shamani, he talked about his team, saying, "I believed people will want to watch this. It’s just an instinct that you have. I felt that this could work."

During an investment summit, Abhishek talked about his philosophy of doing business and said, “My father’s generation was so busy working because that was their only source of income. I think today actors are willing to make films their main, but not only, source of income. That’s what I’ve tried because that gives me the freedom and liberty to make the kind of films that I want to make that I can then afford to price more competitively. This may sound like a risk, but I don’t have the pressure of running my house.”