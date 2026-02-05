Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3013759https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/abhishek-bachchan-turns-50-a-look-at-his-unseen-wedding-pics-with-aishwarya-rai-staggering-net-worth-investments-in-sports-3013759
NewsPhotosAbhishek Bachchan turns 50: A look at his unseen wedding pics with Aishwarya Rai, staggering net worth & investments in sports
photoDetails

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: A look at his unseen wedding pics with Aishwarya Rai, staggering net worth & investments in sports

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Scroll through his unseen wedding pics with Aishwarya Rai, staggering net worth & investments in sports.

 

Updated:Feb 05, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50

1/10
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50

Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: The talented Bollywood star turns 50 this year and on this special day, let's take a moment and scroll through his unseen wedding pics with Aishwarya Rai, staggering net worth & investments in sports. Take a look here:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Abhishek Bachchan's whopping net worth

2/10
Abhishek Bachchan's whopping net worth

Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 280 crore. His wealth is driven by a combination of movies, investments in startups and ownership of sports franchises like the Pro Kabaddi League's Jaipur Pink Panthers among others.

Follow Us

Bachchan Family Net Worth

3/10
Bachchan Family Net Worth

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the Bachchan family's reported net worth rounds up to Rs 1630 crore. This includes the combined wealth of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.  

Follow Us

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding

4/10
Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a private affair with only families and close friends in attendance. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. 

Follow Us

Abhishek Bachchan as the groom

5/10
Abhishek Bachchan as the groom

In the left side of the collage, Abhishek Bachchan is seen dressed as the groom. On the right side, both Aishwarya and him are seated as the 'bride and groom' as pandit (priest) guides them. 

Follow Us

Jaya Bachchan at Abhishek Bachchan's wedding

6/10
Jaya Bachchan at Abhishek Bachchan's wedding

Jaya Bachchan performing the rituals before the baaraat proceeds to the wedding venue.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Follow Us

Inside Abhishek Bachchan's wedding

7/10
Inside Abhishek Bachchan's wedding

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan interact with their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Navya is also a part of the frame. In the other pic of the collage, Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan dancing in the baaraat.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Follow Us

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan dance

8/10
Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan dance

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan dance during the sangeet as Aishwarya, Abhishek and the other guests look on.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Follow Us

Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team

9/10
Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team

Besides acting, diversified his portfolio into investments made in sports, including a football and a kabaddi team. Reportedly, his first major public investment was buying the kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. During an older interview with Raj Shamani, he talked about his team, saying, "I believed people will want to watch this. It’s just an instinct that you have. I felt that this could work."

During an investment summit, Abhishek talked about his philosophy of doing business and said, “My father’s generation was so busy working because that was their only source of income. I think today actors are willing to make films their main, but not only, source of income. That’s what I’ve tried because that gives me the freedom and liberty to make the kind of films that I want to make that I can then afford to price more competitively. This may sound like a risk, but I don’t have the pressure of running my house.”

Follow Us

Abhishek Bachchan's Other investments

10/10
Abhishek Bachchan's Other investments

According to Indian Express, his other sports investment is the football team Chennaiyan FC ( Indian Super League). Last season, the league saw over 19 lakh people as a live audience during their 163 matches. The league landed in the profit zone with a 39% revenue jump.

Follow Us
Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan Birthdayhappy birthday Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan Net WorthAbhishek Bachchan Aishwarya RaiAbhishek Bachchan wedding picsAbhishek Bachchan dating historyEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Pakistan threat T20 World Cup 2026
Meet 7 Pakistan cricketers who posted anti-India remarks during Operation Sindoor; Two are in T20 WC 2026 squad
camera icon8
title
Korean love game
Blue Whale, Momo challenge, Korean love game: 7 online game red flags every parent should know
camera icon11
title
Basil D'Oliveira Mustafizur Rahman controversy
Mustafizur Rahman & Basil D' Oliveira: 57 Years Apart, ICC & cricketing world undergoes same crisis; Revisting 1990s Famous Saga
camera icon5
title
Technology
How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED
camera icon9
title
business success story
Meet 88-year-old whose business empire is valued at Rs 1,50,00,00,00,00,000, Yet he doesn’t own a mobile phone; Donated Rs….