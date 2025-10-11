Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2970748https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/actor-pawan-singh-and-his-love-life-all-about-the-lollipop-lagelu-singer-s-marriages-and-controversies-2970748
NewsPhotosActor Pawan Singh And His Love Life: All About The ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ Singer’s Marriages And Controversies
photoDetails

Actor Pawan Singh And His Love Life: All About The ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ Singer’s Marriages And Controversies

Actor-politician Pawan Singh has once again found himself in the limelight ahead of the Bihar elections — not just for his political statements but also for the ongoing controversy involving his second wife.
Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Who Is Pawan Singh?

1/7
Who Is Pawan Singh?

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. He began his career as a child vocalist and went on to achieve massive fame with chartbuster songs like Lollipop Lagelu. Over the years, he has built a strong fan base and even ventured into politics.

 

Follow Us

Pawan's Love Affair

2/7
Pawan's Love Affair

Akshara and Pawan pair were a popular on-screen couple and were widely rumored to be in a romantic relationship for several years. 

Follow Us

Akshara Singh's Allegations

3/7
Akshara Singh's Allegations

In 2019, Akshara Singh filed a police complaint against Pawan Singh, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse, threatening to ruin her career, and making vulgar posts about her online.

Follow Us

First Wife’s Death

4/7
First Wife’s Death

Pawan Singh married Neelam Singh in December 2014 in a private ceremony attended by family members, friends, and several Bhojpuri celebrities. However, tragedy struck just a few months later when Neelam died by suicide in March 2015.

 

 

Follow Us

Second Marriage

5/7
Second Marriage

In 2018, Pawan married Jyoti Singh in another private ceremony. However, their relationship soon turned turbulent. In October 2022, Jyoti accused Pawan of mental harassment, forcing her to undergo an abortion, and even instigating her to take her own life.

 

Follow Us

Allegations By Second Wife

6/7
Allegations By Second Wife

According to Jyoti’s police complaint, soon after their marriage, Pawan, his mother Pratima Devi, and sister allegedly began taunting her about her looks. Jyoti claimed that she was tortured in multiple ways and was pushed to the verge of suicide due to the constant harassment.

 

Follow Us

Ongoing Controversy

7/7
Ongoing Controversy

In her recent Instagram post, Jyoti stated that she has been abandoned by Pawan Singh, who has allegedly refused to meet or communicate with her. The ongoing dispute between the couple continues to draw public and media attention, keeping Pawan Singh’s personal life under scrutiny.

(All Images: X)

Follow Us
Pawan Singhpawan singh controversyPawan Singh bihar electionspawan singh first wifepawan singh second wife
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Venues, Retention Deadline, Cameron Green As Hot Pick, Sanju Samson's Future, Focus On CSK, RR - All You Need To Know
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Ever Wondered Why Car Tyres Are Black? Here’s The Secret Behind It
camera icon8
title
Karwa Chauth 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025 Celeb Spotting: Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & More Celebs Dazzle In Traditional Looks
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet World’s Richest Beggar Who Earns Rs 75,000 A Month, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging– His Net Worth Is…..
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2025 Players From RR,LSG,DC,KKR, CSK Who May Be Released Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions