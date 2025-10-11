Actor Pawan Singh And His Love Life: All About The ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ Singer’s Marriages And Controversies
Who Is Pawan Singh?
Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. He began his career as a child vocalist and went on to achieve massive fame with chartbuster songs like Lollipop Lagelu. Over the years, he has built a strong fan base and even ventured into politics.
Pawan's Love Affair
Akshara and Pawan pair were a popular on-screen couple and were widely rumored to be in a romantic relationship for several years.
Akshara Singh's Allegations
In 2019, Akshara Singh filed a police complaint against Pawan Singh, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse, threatening to ruin her career, and making vulgar posts about her online.
First Wife’s Death
Pawan Singh married Neelam Singh in December 2014 in a private ceremony attended by family members, friends, and several Bhojpuri celebrities. However, tragedy struck just a few months later when Neelam died by suicide in March 2015.
Second Marriage
In 2018, Pawan married Jyoti Singh in another private ceremony. However, their relationship soon turned turbulent. In October 2022, Jyoti accused Pawan of mental harassment, forcing her to undergo an abortion, and even instigating her to take her own life.
Allegations By Second Wife
According to Jyoti’s police complaint, soon after their marriage, Pawan, his mother Pratima Devi, and sister allegedly began taunting her about her looks. Jyoti claimed that she was tortured in multiple ways and was pushed to the verge of suicide due to the constant harassment.
Ongoing Controversy
In her recent Instagram post, Jyoti stated that she has been abandoned by Pawan Singh, who has allegedly refused to meet or communicate with her. The ongoing dispute between the couple continues to draw public and media attention, keeping Pawan Singh’s personal life under scrutiny.
(All Images: X)
