Actors who turned politicians: Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan and others who moved from cinema to politics
Cinema and politics have long shared a close connection in India, where popularity on screen often translates into influence in public life. Over the years, several celebrated actors have stepped beyond films to enter electoral politics, bringing their fame, mass appeal, and public image into governance and leadership roles. From Thalapathy Vijay and Kangana Ranaut to Jaya Bachchan and others, these personalities reflect a growing trend of film stars who have chosen to move from cinema to politics, shaping conversations both on and off the screen.
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay has officially moved from being a leading film superstar to a full-time politician with the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in February 2024, with plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He announced his decision to step away from cinema to concentrate on politics, positioning himself as an alternative voice in Tamil Nadu’s established Dravidian political landscape.
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan is a renowned Indian actress and politician, acclaimed for her natural performances in 1970s cinema before transitioning into public life. She has been a long-serving Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing the Samajwadi Party since 2004. Alongside her political career, she has also returned to films in select supporting roles, maintaining a presence in both cinema and politics.
(Image: IMDb)
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, a four-time National Film Award-winning actress known for her bold and intense performances, entered politics and became a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party in June 2024. Alongside her parliamentary responsibilities, she continues to stay connected to films, including work on Queen 2, and remains a prominent and outspoken public figure in national discourse.
(Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
Dharmendra
Dharmendra, a legendary Bollywood actor with a career spanning over six decades, briefly moved into politics in 2004, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner with the Bharatiya Janata Party. His tenure lasted one term, after which he stepped away from active politics in 2009 due to limited engagement and returned to films, later appearing in projects such as Yamla Pagla Deewana.
(Image Credit: Dharmendra/Instagram)
Govinda
Govinda, the iconic 1990s Bollywood comedy superstar, moved from a highly successful film career into politics in 2004 as a Member of Parliament with the Indian National Congress. After a long 14-year break from active politics, he made a comeback in March 2024 by joining Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde, with a focus on promoting art and culture.
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol is an iconic Indian actor known for his action-packed roles, who also served as a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur between 2019 and 2024, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party. After a relatively low-profile stint in politics, he returned to films and regained major success with Gadar 2 (2023), while gradually stepping back from active political involvement.
Vinod Khanna
Vinod Khanna (1946–2017) was a legendary Bollywood actor who later transitioned into a successful political career. He became a four-time Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party after entering politics in 1997. During the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he served as Union Minister for Culture and Tourism as well as Minister of State for External Affairs.
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha, famously known for his distinctive “Shotgun” dialogue delivery in over 200 films, is a veteran actor-turned-politician. A former senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he served as Union Cabinet Minister for Health and Shipping before moving to the All India Trinamool Congress. He currently represents Asansol as a Member of Parliament.
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