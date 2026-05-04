Actors who turned politicians: Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan and others who moved from cinema to politics

photoDetails

english

3043298

Cinema and politics have long shared a close connection in India, where popularity on screen often translates into influence in public life. Over the years, several celebrated actors have stepped beyond films to enter electoral politics, bringing their fame, mass appeal, and public image into governance and leadership roles. From Thalapathy Vijay and Kangana Ranaut to Jaya Bachchan and others, these personalities reflect a growing trend of film stars who have chosen to move from cinema to politics, shaping conversations both on and off the screen.