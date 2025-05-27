Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2906449https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/aditi-rao-hydari-to-kavya-madhavan-5-popular-south-indian-actresses-who-married-twice-or-more-this-46-year-old-beauty-stunned-in-sindoor-look-at-cannes-2025-2906449
NewsPhotosAditi Rao Hydari to Kavya Madhavan: 5 Popular South Indian Actresses Who Married Twice or More — This 46-Year-Old Beauty Stunned In ‘Sindoor’ Look At Cannes 2025
photoDetails

Aditi Rao Hydari to Kavya Madhavan: 5 Popular South Indian Actresses Who Married Twice or More — This 46-Year-Old Beauty Stunned In ‘Sindoor’ Look At Cannes 2025

5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: Check out this compilation to find out who got married more than once.

Updated:May 27, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Follow Us

5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice

1/6
5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice

5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: Check out this compilation to find out who got married more than once. Can you guess the names in this list?

Follow Us

Radikaa Sarathkumar

2/6
Radikaa Sarathkumar

Popular South Indian actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has also been married three times. In 1985, she married actor-director Pratap Pothan, but the relationship ended within a year. Later, she married a British man named Richard Hardy and moved to London.

Follow Us

Lakshmi

3/6
Lakshmi

Lakshmi's first marriage was with Bhaskaran with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran. They later got divorced. Her second marriage was with co-star Mohan Sharma on the sets of Chattakari (1975) and ended in divorce (1980). Reportedly, while she was shooting En Uyir Kannamma (1988) she and actor-director M Sivachandran fell in love and got married (1987). The couple adopted a girl named Samyuktha in 2000.

Follow Us

Kavya Madhavan

4/6
Kavya Madhavan

Kavya Madhavan's first marriage was to Nischal Chandra after which she moved to Kuwait. However, reportedly, she returned home in June the same year and filed for divorce on 24 July 2009 on mutual grounds. Later, she married actor Dileep on 25 November 2016 in Kochi. The couple have a daughter, Mahalakshmi born on 19 October 2018.

Follow Us

Jayamala

5/6
Jayamala

Jayamala, actress turned politician, was first married to Kannada film actor Tiger Prabhakar and the couple had a daughter Soundarya. After her divorce, she married cinematographer HM Ramachandra.

Follow Us

Aditi Rao Hydari

6/6
Aditi Rao Hydari

The Heeramandi actress was married to actor and former lawyer Satyadeep Mishra in 2002. She never opened up on her first marriage ever but confirmed in 2013 that the couple had separated. Despite their separation, the two have remained on amicable terms. She got married to longtime boyfriend an South actor Siddharth in 2024.

Follow Us
Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married TwicethriceRadikaa Sarathkumartop actors who married twicesouth Indian actresses who got divorcedsouth actors who married more than onceEntertainmenthot South Indian Actresses
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
RCB Playoffs Qualification: How Can Bengaluru Qualify For Top 2? All Scenarios Explained
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope May 28-June 3: Your Income Will Increase Gemini; Biz Deal May Complete For Cancerians
camera icon7
title
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Inside Pics: From 3 Services Chiefs Monitoring Action To Destruction Map Of Pakistan
camera icon6
title
Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice
5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: This 46-Year-Old Beauty's 'Sindoor' Look Shined At Cannes 2025
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, May 27 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, It’s Important To Follow Your Own Path
NEWS ON ONE CLICK