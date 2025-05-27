Aditi Rao Hydari to Kavya Madhavan: 5 Popular South Indian Actresses Who Married Twice or More — This 46-Year-Old Beauty Stunned In ‘Sindoor’ Look At Cannes 2025
5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: Check out this compilation to find out who got married more than once.
5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice
5 Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: Check out this compilation to find out who got married more than once. Can you guess the names in this list?
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Popular South Indian actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has also been married three times. In 1985, she married actor-director Pratap Pothan, but the relationship ended within a year. Later, she married a British man named Richard Hardy and moved to London.
Lakshmi
Lakshmi's first marriage was with Bhaskaran with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran. They later got divorced. Her second marriage was with co-star Mohan Sharma on the sets of Chattakari (1975) and ended in divorce (1980). Reportedly, while she was shooting En Uyir Kannamma (1988) she and actor-director M Sivachandran fell in love and got married (1987). The couple adopted a girl named Samyuktha in 2000.
Kavya Madhavan
Kavya Madhavan's first marriage was to Nischal Chandra after which she moved to Kuwait. However, reportedly, she returned home in June the same year and filed for divorce on 24 July 2009 on mutual grounds. Later, she married actor Dileep on 25 November 2016 in Kochi. The couple have a daughter, Mahalakshmi born on 19 October 2018.
Jayamala
Jayamala, actress turned politician, was first married to Kannada film actor Tiger Prabhakar and the couple had a daughter Soundarya. After her divorce, she married cinematographer HM Ramachandra.
Aditi Rao Hydari
The Heeramandi actress was married to actor and former lawyer Satyadeep Mishra in 2002. She never opened up on her first marriage ever but confirmed in 2013 that the couple had separated. Despite their separation, the two have remained on amicable terms. She got married to longtime boyfriend an South actor Siddharth in 2024.
Trending Photos