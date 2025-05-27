Aditi Rao Hydari to Kavya Madhavan: 5 Popular South Indian Actresses Who Married Twice or More — This 46-Year-Old Beauty Stunned In ‘Sindoor’ Look At Cannes 2025

3 / 6

Lakshmi's first marriage was with Bhaskaran with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran. They later got divorced. Her second marriage was with co-star Mohan Sharma on the sets of Chattakari (1975) and ended in divorce (1980). Reportedly, while she was shooting En Uyir Kannamma (1988) she and actor-director M Sivachandran fell in love and got married (1987). The couple adopted a girl named Samyuktha in 2000.