Ahead Of Karate Kid Legends Release, Here Are Some Of Martial Arts Movies To Watch
Since Karate Kid Legends is releasing tomorrow, Here's a list of some other martial arts movies you would like
Enter The Dragon(1973)
Enter The Dragon is a 1973 martial arts film. A Shaolin martial artist travels to an island fortress to spy on an opium lord - who is also a former monk from his temple - under the guise of attending a fighting tournament.
Drunken Masters 2(1994)
Drunken Masters 2 is a 1994 martial arts comedy.A young martial artist is caught between respecting his pacifist father's wishes or stopping a group of disrespectful foreigners from stealing precious artifacts.
Ip Man(2008)
Ip Man is a 2008 Hong Kong martial arts film. During the Japanese invasion of China, a wealthy martial artist is forced to leave his home when his city is occupied. With little means of providing for themselves, Ip Man and the remaining members of the city must find a way to survive.
Fearless(2006)
Fearless is a 2006 Chinese martial arts film. A biography of Chinese Martial Arts Master Huo Yuanjia, who is the founder and spiritual guru of the Jin Wu Sports Federation.
Fist Of Fury (1972)
Fist Of Fury is a 1972 Hong Kong martial arts film. During the Japanese occupation of Shanghai, the star pupil of a recently-deceased martial arts teacher battles a Japanese dojo which seeks the demise of his master's fighting school.
Kung Fu Hustle
Kung Fu Hustle is a 2004 Martial arts comedy film. In Shanghai, China in the 1940s, a wannabe gangster aspires to join the notorious "Axe Gang" while residents of a housing complex exhibit extraordinary powers in defending their turf.
Drunken Masters(1978)
Drunken Masters is a 1978 martial arts comedy film. Wong Fei-Hung is a mischievous, yet righteous young man, but after a series of incidents, his frustrated father has him disciplined by a master of drunken martial arts.(All Images: IMDb)
