Aishwarya Rai To Nitanshi Goel: 15 Indian Celebs To Dazzle At Cannes Film Festival 2025
Cannes 2025: The prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival is here and so is the excitement around it. The event, held in Cannes, France, will see film premieres, starry appearances, and the coveted Palme d’Or, with all the global A-listers from cinema, fashion, and art, making heads turn at the Red Carpet. The French Riviera begins from May 13 to May 24, 2025. Talking about Indian celebs at the red carpet this year star-studded line-up Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to Payal Kapadia making a striking appearance at the global event. Here's the full list of Indian star's making debut at the film festival and representing India’s rich artistic heritage on a global platform.
13 Celebs to rock at Cannes Film Festival 2025:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aka Cannes Queen will again make head turns at the Cannes festival this year. Like her past bold fashion statements at the red carpet, the diva is gearing up to make another stiking appearance at the prestigious film festival.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her striking appearance at the red carpet this year, fans awaits diva's global presence at Cannes Film Festival.
Simi Garewal And Karan Tacker
Simi Garewal And Karan Tacker joins the star-studded line-up at the red carpet, Garewal will dazzle the red carpet in celebration of the screening of the restored version of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri'. On the other side Tacker will make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the screening of 'Tanvi: The Great', directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher.
Vishal Jethwa And Neeraj Ghaywan
Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa And Director Neeraj Ghaywan is all set to make striking debut at 78th Cannes Film Festival this year.
Shalini Passi
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives actress Shalini Passi and acclaimed artist Padma Shri Paresh Maity are set to make their red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 with 'Longitude 77.'
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela is all set to make striking apperance at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to grace the prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival this year, as per Pinkvilla reports.
Payal Kapadia
Critically acclaimed Director Payal Kapadia is part of the main competition jury of the festival this year. For the unverse, Kapadia's 2024 film 'All We Imagine As Light' premiered at Cannes 2024 and won the Grand Prix.
Karan Johar
Joining 'Homebound' team as Dharma Productions has backed the project. Fashionista Karan Johar will joining the star-studded line-up at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Cannes debut this year for the world premiere of her film 'Homebound'. Making it global fans are excited to see Janhvi's much-anticipated debut at the red carpet.
Ishan Khatter
Ishan Khatter will also make his debut this year at Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his film 'Homebound' in the Un Certain Regard category.
Sharmila Tagore
Veteran actress and fashion Sharmila Tagore join the star-studded line up this year at Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of the restored version of the 1970 Satyajit Ray film, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest). The film will be screened as part of the Cannes Classics this year.
Nitanshi Goel
Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel is all set to make her red carpet debut this year after her critically acclaimed performance in Kiran Rao's film. She will be the youngest actor to debut at Cannes.
(All Images: Instagram)
