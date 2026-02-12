Akshay Kumar vs Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash: Bollywood’s biggest upcoming on-screen rivalries
Bollywood is gearing up for some explosive cinematic rivalries that promise drama, intensity, and unforgettable performances.These upcoming films are set to showcase clashes between powerhouse performers. Here’s a look at the most exciting on-screen rivalries fans can’t wait to witness.
Love and War: Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal
This clash is set against the emotionally charged backdrop of romance and conflict. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are both masters of understated, internalised performances, making their face-off all the more intriguing.
Whether the story revolves around love, ideology, or loyalty, their rivalry is likely to feel deeply personal and emotionally raw. With two actors known for portraying vulnerability and emotional depth, audiences can expect a confrontation that cuts straight to the heart rather than relying solely on spectacle.
Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar vs Saif Ali Khan
When Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan come together, expectations naturally skyrocket. Both actors have reinvented themselves over the years, choosing roles that explore darker and more complex shades of human nature.
Saif is known for effortlessly slipping into morally grey characters with charm and menace, while Akshay brings a sharp intensity and commanding presence to intense narratives. If Haiwaan delves into psychological or action-driven territory, this rivalry may be driven more by strategy and ego than brute force — a battle of minds as much as fists.
Family Business: Anil Kapoor vs Vijay Varma
A generational showdown takes centre stage in this intense family drama. Anil Kapoor’s seasoned charisma meets Vijay Varma’s unpredictable and edgy screen persona in what promises to be a gripping power struggle.
Set within a business empire, the rivalry could revolve around control, legacy, and moral conflict. With both actors known for dominating the screen in their own ways, this face-off is expected to simmer with tension and emotional complexity, making it one of the most compelling clashes on the list.
Untitled Project: Ahaan Panday vs Aishvary Thackeray
Bollywood’s next generation is preparing for its own rivalry moment. After making notable debuts that earned critical attention, Ahaan Panday and Aishvary Thackeray are reportedly set to confront each other in an upcoming project.
This face-off could mark the beginning of a long-running cinematic dynamic between two young actors with something to prove. The excitement lies in the unpredictability — fresh talent, evolving performances, and the potential to shape a new era of star rivalries.
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash
This is more than just a cinematic rivalry, it’s mythology meeting megastardom. Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the world of Ramayana already promises grandeur, but Yash’s presence raises the scale even higher.
If the film follows the epic Ram vs Ravan conflict, audiences can expect a visually spectacular and emotionally charged battle between two commanding performers with massive fan bases. The clash is likely to be layered with intensity, moral conflict, and larger-than-life storytelling.
