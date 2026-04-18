Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs will benefit the most on this auspicious day

3 / 9

Let’s understand this with the guidance of Gurudev Vikrant Jain, an astrologer, numerologist, Akashic healer, and founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science. He suggests people take advantage of this auspicious day by making thoughtful decisions about money, career, and personal growth.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya falls during a powerful planetary alignment that may influence different zodiac signs in different ways. While the day is considered favourable for everyone, certain zodiac signs are expected to experience stronger and more positive effects than others.