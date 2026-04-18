Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3038665https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/akshaya-tritiya-2026-astrologer-reveals-which-zodiac-signs-will-benefit-the-most-on-this-auspicious-day-3038665
NewsPhotosAkshaya Tritiya 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs will benefit the most on this auspicious day
photoDetails

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs will benefit the most on this auspicious day

Ever wondered which zodiac signs attract the most luck and prosperity on Akshaya Tritiya? Find out which signs are likely to gain the biggest advantages and see the most positive results on this auspicious day.

Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, known for bringing wealth, growth, and positivity. Many people wait for this day to make important purchases or start something new. But did you know that this day can impact each zodiac sign differently? Let’s find out which zodiac sign benefits the most in 2026.

Follow Us

What is Akshaya Tritiya?

2/9
What is Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as a day of endless prosperity and good fortune. The word “Akshaya” means “never-ending,” which signifies that anything started on this day is believed to grow continuously. It is considered highly auspicious for buying gold, investing, or beginning new ventures, as it is said to bring long-term success and stability.

Follow Us

Zodiac Signs Most Positively Affected in 2026 - Experts' Insights

3/9
Zodiac Signs Most Positively Affected in 2026 - Experts' Insights

Let’s understand this with the guidance of Gurudev Vikrant Jain, an astrologer, numerologist, Akashic healer, and founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science. He suggests people take advantage of this auspicious day by making thoughtful decisions about money, career, and personal growth.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya falls during a powerful planetary alignment that may influence different zodiac signs in different ways. While the day is considered favourable for everyone, certain zodiac signs are expected to experience stronger and more positive effects than others.

Follow Us

Aries

4/9
Aries

Aries natives are likely to feel very energetic and confident on this day. It is a great time for them to make bold decisions. 

Good time to start new work 

Financial growth is possible 

Strong motivation and clarity 

This day can help Aries people move forward in life with full confidence.

Follow Us

Taurus

5/9
Taurus

Taurus is directly connected with wealth and luxury, so Akshaya Tritiya is especially lucky for them. 

Best time to buy gold or property 

Increase in savings and stability 

Good opportunities in career 

Taurus natives may feel more secure and stable in their financial life.

Follow Us

Libra

6/9
Libra

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and wealth. This makes Akshaya Tritiya very beneficial for them. 

Positive results in relationships 

Financial improvement 

Peace and balance in life 

Libra natives can experience harmony and growth during this time.

Follow Us

Other Signs and Their Effects

7/9
Other Signs and Their Effects

Gemini & Virgo – Good for learning and planning 

Cancer & Pisces – Emotional healing and peace 

Leo & Sagittarius – Growth in career and recognition 

Scorpio & Capricorn – Slow but steady progress

Follow Us

What you should do on Akshaya Tritiya

8/9
What you should do on Akshaya Tritiya

To make the most of this day, you can: 

Buy gold, silver, or useful items 

Start a new business or investment 

Donate food or clothes 

Pray and stay positive

Follow Us

9/9

Akshaya Tritiya is not just about buying gold—it is about creating a strong and positive future. While some zodiac signs may feel stronger effects, this day is powerful for everyone. 

The key is to stay positive, take wise actions, and believe in growth. What you begin on this day has the potential to grow for a long time.

Follow Us
Akshaya Tritiya 2026Akshaya Tritiya zodiac signslucky zodiac signs 2026Akshaya Tritiya astrology predictionszodiac signs benefits Akshaya Tritiya
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
CSK
CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed OUT; Mukesh Choudhary IN; Will MS Dhoni Play?
camera icon7
title
first train in india
Rare photos: First train in India – 173 years of rail journey that began with 400 passengers, 3 engines and 34-km ride
camera icon15
title
Akshaya Tritiya 2026
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: What to buy and avoid on this auspicious day as per your zodiac sign
camera icon5
title
Auto news
BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, documents, and how to apply - Check for road tax discount! Big benefits, but not for everyone
camera icon7
title
Alia Bhatt
Who is Shaheen Bhatt? Alia Bhatt's sister gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra