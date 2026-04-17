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NewsPhotosAkshaya Tritiya 2026: What to buy and avoid on this auspicious day as per your zodiac sign
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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: What to buy and avoid on this auspicious day as per your zodiac sign

Have you ever wondered why people wait for Akshaya Tritiya to buy gold, property, or start something new? Is it just a tradition, or is there a deeper meaning behind it?

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
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Have you ever wondered why people wait for Akshaya Tritiya to buy gold, invest in property, or start something new? It’s not just a tradition; this auspicious day is believed to bring lasting growth, prosperity, and success. Many people plan important purchases and new beginnings on this day to attract positive energy and long-term benefits.

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What is Akshaya Tritiya

2/15
What is Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The word “Akshaya” means “never-ending,” which signifies that anything started or bought on this day is believed to grow and bring continuous success. In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated with the same belief of wealth, luck, and prosperity. Instead of blindly following trends, it is advised to make mindful choices based on your zodiac sign and intentions even a small purchase made with the right mindset can bring long-term benefits.

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Expert Insight: The Significance of This Auspicious Day

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Expert Insight: The Significance of This Auspicious Day

Let us know from Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Astrologer, Numerologist and Akashic healer, and Chairman & Founder of Indian Institute of Vedic Science. Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most powerful and positive days in the Hindu calendar.

What to Buy and Avoid on Akshaya Tritiya 2026 — As Per Your Zodiac Sign

 

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Aries

4/15
Aries

Ruling Planet: Mars 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Red, Coral 

What to Buy: 

Gold coins or gold ornaments — this brings energy and wealth growth 

Land or real estate — Mars rules property, so it is a great time to invest 

Copper items for worship or the home 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid buying silver items in large quantities — they may not give returns for Aries 

Do not buy anything related to luxury electronics on credit — debt begun on this day can grow too 

Avoid purchasing vehicles impulsively without proper inspection

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Taurus

5/15
Taurus

Ruling Planet: Venus 

Lucky Colour for 2026: White, Light Pink 

What to Buy: 

Gold jewellery — Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and luxury, making this one of the best signs to buy gold 

Diamond or white sapphire jewellery (Venus-related gems) 

Home decor items, especially anything that makes your living space more beautiful 

Silver items and white metal decorations 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid investing heavily in stocks or high-risk markets on this day 

Do not buy land or property under pressure — Taurus needs time to decide

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Gemini

6/15
Gemini

Ruling Planet: Mercury 

Lucky Color for 2026: Green, Yellow 

What to Buy: 

Books, courses, and education-related items — Mercury rules the mind 

Digital tools, laptops, or communication devices 

Emerald gemstone (Mercury's gem) 

Silver coins or small silver items 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid buying gold in large amounts — it may not give the expected returns for Geminis this year 

Avoid making real estate purchases without full paperwork checks 

Do not start a business related to food or hospitality on this day

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Cancer

7/15
Cancer

Ruling Planet: Moon 

Lucky Colour for 2026: White, Silver 

What to Buy: 

Silver — the Moon rules silver, and this is the best metal for Cancer natives 

White items for the home like bed linen, curtains, or kitchenware 

Pearl jewelry (Moon's gemstone) 

Property near water or land for a home — Cancer loves security 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid buying red coral or gold-heavy items as they may create financial imbalance 

Do not make investments based on emotions alone — Cancer tends to be emotionally driven 

Avoid gambling or crypto purchases

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Leo

8/15
Leo

Ruling Planet: Sun 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Gold, Orange 

What to Buy: 

Gold — the Sun rules gold, and Leos will benefit greatly from buying gold today 

Ruby gemstone 

Items related to leadership and authority — books on business, management tools 

Copper items for the home or puja room 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid buying anything in partnership or jointly without a proper agreement 

Do not purchase items in secrecy — Leo's energy works best when actions are open 

Avoid silver in large amounts 

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Virgo

9/15
Virgo

Ruling Planet: Mercury 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Green, Brown 

What to Buy: 

Emerald or green tourmaline 

Financial planning tools, accounting software, or financial books 

Practical home items with lasting use 

Small gold coins or gold savings plans 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid luxury purchases that are not practical 

Do not buy items impulsively — Virgo must always analyze before buying 

Avoid heavy stock market investments without research

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Libra

10/15
Libra

Ruling Planet: Venus 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Light Blue, Pink 

What to Buy: 

Diamond, white sapphire, or opal jewelry — Venus gems bring abundance 

Home decor and furniture 

Gold and silver both work well for Libra 

Partnership-related business investments 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid buying single items meant only for yourself — Libra's energy grows in sharing 

Do not make impulsive vehicle purchases 

Avoid investing in companies related to conflict or weapons

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Scorpio

11/15
Scorpio

Ruling Planet: Mars and Pluto 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Red, Dark Brown 

What to Buy: 

Red coral gemstone (under guidance) 

Land investment — property will bring long-term gains 

Gold bars or digital gold 

Items for health and transformation — gym memberships, wellness products 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid large silver purchases 

Do not buy items connected to new relationships or partnerships without full trust 

Avoid speculative investments

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Sagittarius

12/15
Sagittarius

Ruling Planet: Jupiter 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Yellow, Orange 

What to Buy: 

Yellow sapphire gemstone — Jupiter's stone gives great results for Sagittarius 

Gold (Jupiter and gold have a strong connection) 

Books, travel plans, or educational programs 

Religious or spiritual items 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid buying electronics with debt 

Do not make major property decisions without visiting the site 

Avoid silver items as a primary investment 

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Capricorn

13/15
Capricorn

Ruling Planet: Saturn 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Blue, Black, Grey 

What to Buy: 

Blue sapphire 

Land, old property, or agricultural land 

Iron or steel household items with lasting value 

Systematic investment plans, bonds, or fixed income instruments 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid buying gold in large amounts — Saturn and the Sun do not always agree 

Do not take on debt for luxury items 

Avoid gambling or risky investments

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Aquarius

14/15
Aquarius

Ruling Planet: Saturn and Uranus 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Electric Blue, Violet 

What to Buy: 

Technology-related investments or devices 

Blue sapphire or hessonite garnet  

Community-focused or social enterprise investments 

Silver coins or silver items 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid traditional gold buying if it feels forced — it should come from conviction 

Do not make real estate purchases without proper legal checks 

Avoid buying things purely for social status

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Pisces

15/15
Pisces

Ruling Planet: Jupiter and Neptune 

Lucky Colour for 2026: Sea Green, Lavender 

What to Buy: 

Yellow sapphire or pearl 

Gold — Jupiter blesses Pisces with strong results from gold purchases 

Spiritual items, meditation tools, or Pooja articles 

Water-related property or investments 

What to Avoid: 

Avoid high-risk market investments — Pisces can lose clarity under pressure 

Do not buy items based on peer pressure 

Avoid silver in large quantities unless Moon is strong in your chart

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