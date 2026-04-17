Akshaya Tritiya 2026: What to buy and avoid on this auspicious day as per your zodiac sign
Have you ever wondered why people wait for Akshaya Tritiya to buy gold, property, or start something new? Is it just a tradition, or is there a deeper meaning behind it?
Have you ever wondered why people wait for Akshaya Tritiya to buy gold, invest in property, or start something new? It’s not just a tradition; this auspicious day is believed to bring lasting growth, prosperity, and success. Many people plan important purchases and new beginnings on this day to attract positive energy and long-term benefits.
What is Akshaya Tritiya
Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The word “Akshaya” means “never-ending,” which signifies that anything started or bought on this day is believed to grow and bring continuous success. In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated with the same belief of wealth, luck, and prosperity. Instead of blindly following trends, it is advised to make mindful choices based on your zodiac sign and intentions even a small purchase made with the right mindset can bring long-term benefits.
Expert Insight: The Significance of This Auspicious Day
Let us know from Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Astrologer, Numerologist and Akashic healer, and Chairman & Founder of Indian Institute of Vedic Science. Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most powerful and positive days in the Hindu calendar.
What to Buy and Avoid on Akshaya Tritiya 2026 — As Per Your Zodiac Sign
Aries
Ruling Planet: Mars
Lucky Colour for 2026: Red, Coral
What to Buy:
Gold coins or gold ornaments — this brings energy and wealth growth
Land or real estate — Mars rules property, so it is a great time to invest
Copper items for worship or the home
What to Avoid:
Avoid buying silver items in large quantities — they may not give returns for Aries
Do not buy anything related to luxury electronics on credit — debt begun on this day can grow too
Avoid purchasing vehicles impulsively without proper inspection
Taurus
Ruling Planet: Venus
Lucky Colour for 2026: White, Light Pink
What to Buy:
Gold jewellery — Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and luxury, making this one of the best signs to buy gold
Diamond or white sapphire jewellery (Venus-related gems)
Home decor items, especially anything that makes your living space more beautiful
Silver items and white metal decorations
What to Avoid:
Avoid investing heavily in stocks or high-risk markets on this day
Do not buy land or property under pressure — Taurus needs time to decide
Gemini
Ruling Planet: Mercury
Lucky Color for 2026: Green, Yellow
What to Buy:
Books, courses, and education-related items — Mercury rules the mind
Digital tools, laptops, or communication devices
Emerald gemstone (Mercury's gem)
Silver coins or small silver items
What to Avoid:
Avoid buying gold in large amounts — it may not give the expected returns for Geminis this year
Avoid making real estate purchases without full paperwork checks
Do not start a business related to food or hospitality on this day
Cancer
Ruling Planet: Moon
Lucky Colour for 2026: White, Silver
What to Buy:
Silver — the Moon rules silver, and this is the best metal for Cancer natives
White items for the home like bed linen, curtains, or kitchenware
Pearl jewelry (Moon's gemstone)
Property near water or land for a home — Cancer loves security
What to Avoid:
Avoid buying red coral or gold-heavy items as they may create financial imbalance
Do not make investments based on emotions alone — Cancer tends to be emotionally driven
Avoid gambling or crypto purchases
Leo
Ruling Planet: Sun
Lucky Colour for 2026: Gold, Orange
What to Buy:
Gold — the Sun rules gold, and Leos will benefit greatly from buying gold today
Ruby gemstone
Items related to leadership and authority — books on business, management tools
Copper items for the home or puja room
What to Avoid:
Avoid buying anything in partnership or jointly without a proper agreement
Do not purchase items in secrecy — Leo's energy works best when actions are open
Avoid silver in large amounts
Virgo
Ruling Planet: Mercury
Lucky Colour for 2026: Green, Brown
What to Buy:
Emerald or green tourmaline
Financial planning tools, accounting software, or financial books
Practical home items with lasting use
Small gold coins or gold savings plans
What to Avoid:
Avoid luxury purchases that are not practical
Do not buy items impulsively — Virgo must always analyze before buying
Avoid heavy stock market investments without research
Libra
Ruling Planet: Venus
Lucky Colour for 2026: Light Blue, Pink
What to Buy:
Diamond, white sapphire, or opal jewelry — Venus gems bring abundance
Home decor and furniture
Gold and silver both work well for Libra
Partnership-related business investments
What to Avoid:
Avoid buying single items meant only for yourself — Libra's energy grows in sharing
Do not make impulsive vehicle purchases
Avoid investing in companies related to conflict or weapons
Scorpio
Ruling Planet: Mars and Pluto
Lucky Colour for 2026: Red, Dark Brown
What to Buy:
Red coral gemstone (under guidance)
Land investment — property will bring long-term gains
Gold bars or digital gold
Items for health and transformation — gym memberships, wellness products
What to Avoid:
Avoid large silver purchases
Do not buy items connected to new relationships or partnerships without full trust
Avoid speculative investments
Sagittarius
Ruling Planet: Jupiter
Lucky Colour for 2026: Yellow, Orange
What to Buy:
Yellow sapphire gemstone — Jupiter's stone gives great results for Sagittarius
Gold (Jupiter and gold have a strong connection)
Books, travel plans, or educational programs
Religious or spiritual items
What to Avoid:
Avoid buying electronics with debt
Do not make major property decisions without visiting the site
Avoid silver items as a primary investment
Capricorn
Ruling Planet: Saturn
Lucky Colour for 2026: Blue, Black, Grey
What to Buy:
Blue sapphire
Land, old property, or agricultural land
Iron or steel household items with lasting value
Systematic investment plans, bonds, or fixed income instruments
What to Avoid:
Avoid buying gold in large amounts — Saturn and the Sun do not always agree
Do not take on debt for luxury items
Avoid gambling or risky investments
Aquarius
Ruling Planet: Saturn and Uranus
Lucky Colour for 2026: Electric Blue, Violet
What to Buy:
Technology-related investments or devices
Blue sapphire or hessonite garnet
Community-focused or social enterprise investments
Silver coins or silver items
What to Avoid:
Avoid traditional gold buying if it feels forced — it should come from conviction
Do not make real estate purchases without proper legal checks
Avoid buying things purely for social status
Pisces
Ruling Planet: Jupiter and Neptune
Lucky Colour for 2026: Sea Green, Lavender
What to Buy:
Yellow sapphire or pearl
Gold — Jupiter blesses Pisces with strong results from gold purchases
Spiritual items, meditation tools, or Pooja articles
Water-related property or investments
What to Avoid:
Avoid high-risk market investments — Pisces can lose clarity under pressure
Do not buy items based on peer pressure
Avoid silver in large quantities unless Moon is strong in your chart
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