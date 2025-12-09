Advertisement
Akshaye Khanna's Impressive Net Worth: Luxury Homes, Car Collection And Private Lifestyle REVEALED - In Pics

Akshay Khanna's Impressive Net Worth: With Dhurandhar having been released on December 5, Akshay Khanna is once again grabbing headlines for his powerful performance.

Updated:Dec 09, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
Powerful Performance in Dhurandhar

Powerful Performance in Dhurandhar

 Akshaye Khanna has garnered fresh attention for his impactful portrayal of Rehman Dacoit in the recently released film Dhurandhar.

Three-Decade Career

Three-Decade Career

With nearly 30 years in Bollywood, he is known for his intense acting style, understated screen presence, and selective film choices.

Low-Profile Public Image

Low-Profile Public Image

Unlike many contemporaries, Akshaye maintains a quiet, old-school approach and is notably absent from Instagram.

Impressive Net Worth

Impressive Net Worth

As per Business Today, his estimated net worth stands at Rs 167 crore, attributed to selective roles and conservative investments.

High-Value Real Estate Portfolio

High-Value Real Estate Portfolio

He owns multiple premium properties in Mumbai’s elite areas, Juhu, Malabar Hill, and Tardeo, collectively valued at over Rs 100 crore, as per the same report.

Luxury Car Collection

Luxury Car Collection

His garage includes high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series, and a Toyota Fortuner.

Understated Lifestyle

Understated Lifestyle

Despite his wealth and status, Akshaye prefers a low-key, private lifestyle, staying away from social media.

(All Image Credit: X/Instagram)

Akshaye KhannaDhurandharAkshaye Khanna net worthAkshaye Khanna dhurandharAkshaye Khanna lifestyleakshaye Khanna car collectionakshaye Khanna instagramdhurandhar cast
