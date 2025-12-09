Akshaye Khanna's Impressive Net Worth: Luxury Homes, Car Collection And Private Lifestyle REVEALED - In Pics
Akshay Khanna's Impressive Net Worth: With Dhurandhar having been released on December 5, Akshay Khanna is once again grabbing headlines for his powerful performance.
Powerful Performance in Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna has garnered fresh attention for his impactful portrayal of Rehman Dacoit in the recently released film Dhurandhar.
Three-Decade Career
With nearly 30 years in Bollywood, he is known for his intense acting style, understated screen presence, and selective film choices.
Low-Profile Public Image
Unlike many contemporaries, Akshaye maintains a quiet, old-school approach and is notably absent from Instagram.
Impressive Net Worth
As per Business Today, his estimated net worth stands at Rs 167 crore, attributed to selective roles and conservative investments.
High-Value Real Estate Portfolio
He owns multiple premium properties in Mumbai’s elite areas, Juhu, Malabar Hill, and Tardeo, collectively valued at over Rs 100 crore, as per the same report.
Luxury Car Collection
His garage includes high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series, and a Toyota Fortuner.
Understated Lifestyle
Despite his wealth and status, Akshaye prefers a low-key, private lifestyle, staying away from social media.
(All Image Credit: X/Instagram)
Trending Photos