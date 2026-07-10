/Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Bollywood actresses dish out desi glamour in festive wear!

Bollywood's Festive Fashion Guide: What Your Favourite Stars Are Wearing This Season - From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday
Bollywood actresses in festive wear: Who knows desi festive styling better than our favourite Bollywood leading ladies! Alia Bhatt, Sahher Bambba, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor have each stepped out in looks that capture a different side of festive dressing — from deep jewel-toned drapes to fresh, playful colour combinations and a few surprising fusion picks.
What's interesting is how differently each of them approaches the same occasion. One leans into quiet, polished elegance, while another isn't afraid to experiment with prints and layering. The result is a mix of looks that feels less like a single trend and more like a range of options — useful if you're still deciding on your own outfit for the season.
Scroll on for a breakdown of each look, along with a few styling cues you can borrow for your own festive plans.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a dewy, and regal, stunning, floral-embroidered lehenga set crafted by a renowned Indian fashion designer. The striking ensemble was anchored by a blouse with a flattering deep V-neckline. Do not miss the statement earrings and eye-catching Haathphool.
Sahher opted for a pristine, elegant white outfit featuring a beautifully embellished net blouse. She tied the classic look together with a traditional, statement choker set that added the perfect touch of royalty.
Khushi wore a custom sage green lehenga that featured intricate floral embroidery and a sheer dupatta with a delicate scalloped border. The outfit included a net blouse detailed with checkered thread embroidery, while the voluminous skirt was beautifully adorned with pink, yellow, and blue resham floral vines.
Ananya wore a colorful, embellished lehenga. The outfit featured intricate embroidery and mirror work, paired with a short-sleeved blouse. She perfectly contrasted the warm tones of her outfit with statement emerald and gold jewelry.
Alia wore a breathtaking bespoke sun-kissed net lehenga. The ensemble featured intricate sequin embroidery and a handmade 'Kuran' lace border. It was paired with a sleeveless blouse showcasing a scallop-edged neckline and completed with a heavily embroidered net dupatta.