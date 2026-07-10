/Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Bollywood actresses dish out desi glamour in festive wear!

Bollywood actresses in festive wear

Bollywood actresses in festive wear: Who knows desi festive styling better than our favourite Bollywood leading ladies! Alia Bhatt, Sahher Bambba, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor have each stepped out in looks that capture a different side of festive dressing — from deep jewel-toned drapes to fresh, playful colour combinations and a few surprising fusion picks.

What's interesting is how differently each of them approaches the same occasion. One leans into quiet, polished elegance, while another isn't afraid to experiment with prints and layering. The result is a mix of looks that feels less like a single trend and more like a range of options — useful if you're still deciding on your own outfit for the season.

Scroll on for a breakdown of each look, along with a few styling cues you can borrow for your own festive plans.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)