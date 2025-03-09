Alia Bhatt To Vijay Deverakonda: Top 7 Biggest Action Stars Ready To Rule 2025 With Blockbusters
Action Films
The top Pan-India stars are set to light up the screen in some of the most highly anticipated action-packed movies of the year. With excitement reaching an all-time high, take a look at actors gearing up for high-octane action roles.
Baaghi 4 - Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff is all set to reprise his iconic role as Ronnie in the highly anticipated action thriller Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is currently in production, with shooting kicking off on November 18, 2024. Baaghi 4 is slated for release on 5 September, 2025.
Jaat - Sunny Deol
In Gopichand Malineni’s Jaat, Sunny Deol is set to unleash his action-packed persona, taking the audience on an adrenaline-filled ride. The film will feature a fierce face-off between Deol and Randeep Hooda, promising intense action and drama. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is set to hit theaters in April, 2025.
Kingdom - Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated Kingdom is set to ignite the screens with his action-packed persona, leaving fans buzzing with excitement over the recently released teaser and posters. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film, scheduled for release on May 30, 2025, promises to deliver intense action and thrill audiences with its gripping storyline.
Alpha - Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is set to lead Alpha, an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. This film marks the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, with Bhatt starring alongside Sharvari. Scheduled for release on December 25, 2025, Alpha follows two fearless female agents as they embark on dangerous espionage missions, performing daring stunts and overcoming unexpected challenges in a high-stakes world.
Toxic - Yash
With his upcoming film Toxic, Yash is set to reclaim the spotlight once again. The teaser has already generated massive excitement among fans, building anticipation for what’s to come. Slated for release in late 2025, Toxic promises a captivating blend of high-octane drama and intense action, guaranteeing an unforgettable cinematic experience.
War 2 - Hrithik Roshan
In War 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Ayan Mukerji's spy universe, Bollywood action star Hrithik Roshan makes a thrilling return. This intense, action-packed film sees him face off against RRR star NTR Jr. Kiara Advani stars as the leading lady, adding to the film's star power. War 2 is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025, promising an epic showdown and gripping action.
Sikandar - Salman Khan
Directed by AR Murugadoss, this high-octane action film features Salman in a larger-than-life role, promising thrilling action sequences. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. With immense anticipation building, Sikandar is set for a massive release on March 28, 2025, during the Eid festivities.
