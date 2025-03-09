Alia Bhatt To Vijay Deverakonda: Top 7 Biggest Action Stars Ready To Rule 2025 With Blockbusters

2 / 8

Tiger Shroff is all set to reprise his iconic role as Ronnie in the highly anticipated action thriller Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is currently in production, with shooting kicking off on November 18, 2024. Baaghi 4 is slated for release on 5 September, 2025.