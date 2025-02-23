Advertisement
NewsPhotosAlia Bhatt Turns Heads In Pastel Pink, Brings Back 80s Fashion – In Pics Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Pastel Pink, Brings Back 80s Fashion – In Pics
Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Pastel Pink, Brings Back 80s Fashion – In Pics

Alia Bhatt dazzles in a Pink Saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Hindu wedding steals the spotlight with her elegance while serving major wedding fashion goals. 

Updated:Feb 23, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Pink Saree Look

Pink Saree Look

Alia Bhatt dazzled in a pastel pink Sabyasachi saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding. The glittery drape, adorned with hand-beaded sequins, was paired with a satin blouse featuring a deep-cut back and dainty solitaires, exuding timeless elegance from the 2024 heritage collection.

Diva Pose

Diva Pose

Alia Bhatt strikes a diva pose, exuding perfect wedding glam in her stunning pastel pink saree. 

Jewels And Glow

Jewels And Glow

Alia Bhatt elevated her look with a stunning Sabyasachi bridal couture necklace, blending Art Deco and Victorian influences with geometric motifs, uncut diamonds, and opulent gemstones, as per Vogue India. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for a soft pink blush, achieving a perfect balance between dewy radiance and classic elegance.

Alia's Statement Pose

Alia's Statement Pose

Alia's statement pose flaunts her stunning outfit with her signature side glance, a perfect pose inspo you can re-create at any wedding snap. 

Bringing Back 90's Style

Bringing Back 90's Style

Alia Bhatt turns heads in a chic look at Aadar Jain’s Mehndi Ceremony rocks a mustard-yellow sharara, reviving the ’80s-’90s Vibe with a purple polka dot ribbon. 

Elegant Hairdo

Elegant Hairdo

Bhatt opted for a braided updo, adding a fresh and sophisticated touch to her wedding look.

(Image: @aliaabhatt,@amitthakur_hair, @priyankarkapadia / Instagram)

