Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Pastel Pink, Brings Back 80s Fashion – In Pics
Alia Bhatt dazzles in a Pink Saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Hindu wedding steals the spotlight with her elegance while serving major wedding fashion goals.
Pink Saree Look
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a pastel pink Sabyasachi saree at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding. The glittery drape, adorned with hand-beaded sequins, was paired with a satin blouse featuring a deep-cut back and dainty solitaires, exuding timeless elegance from the 2024 heritage collection.
Diva Pose
Alia Bhatt strikes a diva pose, exuding perfect wedding glam in her stunning pastel pink saree.
Jewels And Glow
Alia Bhatt elevated her look with a stunning Sabyasachi bridal couture necklace, blending Art Deco and Victorian influences with geometric motifs, uncut diamonds, and opulent gemstones, as per Vogue India. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for a soft pink blush, achieving a perfect balance between dewy radiance and classic elegance.
Alia's Statement Pose
Alia's statement pose flaunts her stunning outfit with her signature side glance, a perfect pose inspo you can re-create at any wedding snap.
Bringing Back 90's Style
Alia Bhatt turns heads in a chic look at Aadar Jain’s Mehndi Ceremony rocks a mustard-yellow sharara, reviving the ’80s-’90s Vibe with a purple polka dot ribbon.
Elegant Hairdo
Bhatt opted for a braided updo, adding a fresh and sophisticated touch to her wedding look.
