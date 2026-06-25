/Alliance contestants list: Meet the celebrity squad of 'allies' - Ravi Kishan, Payal Gaming to Daisy Shah

Alliance contestants list: Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape. Let's meet the 'allies' and check out the full celebrity squad.
Alliance contestants list: Alliance - a new exciting reality show -is all set to premiere on Prime Video. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance brings together an combustible mix of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape for a high-stakes game of strategy, manipulation, and survival. Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape. Let's meet the 'allies' and check out the full celebrity squad:
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Vanshaj Singh, a gaming content creator and livestreamer, enters the game alongside Dolly Javed, a fashion and lifestyle influencer and content creator.
Ravi Kishan, an artist who has worked across Hindi, Bhojpuri, and regional cinema, enters the game alongside his daughter Riva Kishan, an actor, model, and digital personality.
Gaming sensation and YouTuber Payal Dhare a.k.a Payal Gaming joins forces with Punjabi actor, influencer, dancer, and content creator Sabby Suri.
Digital creator and dancer Ruhee Dosani partners with television actor and social media personality Niti Taylor.
Mini Mathur, renowned television host, actor and model, and Nikhil Chinapa, DJ, VJ, music curator and television personality, bring years of friendship and camaraderie into the competition.
Kushal Tandon, a popular television actor and model, joins forces with actor Arsalan Goni, known for his understated charm and grounded personality.
Completing the line-up are actor Delbar Arya, a German actor, known for her work in the Punjabi film industry, and actor, musician, and writer Armaan Khera.
Choreographer, dancer, and content creator Zaid Darbar teams up with actor and former choreographer and friend Daisy Shah, best known for her work in Hindi and Kannada cinema.