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  • /Alliance contestants list: Meet the celebrity squad of 'allies' - Ravi Kishan, Payal Gaming to Daisy Shah

Alliance contestants list: Meet the celebrity squad of 'allies' - Ravi Kishan, Payal Gaming to Daisy Shah

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Alliance contestants list: Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape. Let's meet the 'allies' and check out the full celebrity squad.

 

Alliance contestants list1/9

Alliance contestants list

Alliance contestants list: Alliance - a new exciting reality show -is all set to premiere on Prime Video. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance brings together an combustible mix of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape for a high-stakes game of strategy, manipulation, and survival. Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape. Let's meet the 'allies' and check out the full celebrity squad: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed 2/9

Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed

Vanshaj Singh, a gaming content creator and livestreamer, enters the game alongside Dolly Javed, a fashion and lifestyle influencer and content creator. 

Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan3/9

Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan

Ravi Kishan,  an artist who has worked across Hindi, Bhojpuri, and regional cinema, enters the game alongside his daughter Riva Kishan, an actor, model, and digital personality. 

Payal Dhare and Sabby Suri 4/9

Payal Dhare and Sabby Suri

Gaming sensation and YouTuber Payal Dhare a.k.a Payal Gaming joins forces with Punjabi actor, influencer, dancer, and content creator Sabby Suri. 

Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor 5/9

Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor

Digital creator and dancer Ruhee Dosani partners with television actor and social media personality Niti Taylor. 

Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa6/9

Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa

Mini Mathur, renowned television host, actor and model, and Nikhil Chinapa, DJ, VJ, music curator and television personality, bring years of friendship and camaraderie into the competition. 

Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni7/9

Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni

Kushal Tandon, a popular television actor and model, joins forces with actor Arsalan Goni, known for his understated charm and grounded personality. 

Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera8/9

Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera

Completing the line-up are actor Delbar Arya, a German actor, known for her work in the Punjabi film industry, and actor, musician, and writer Armaan Khera. 

Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah9/9

Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah

Choreographer, dancer, and content creator Zaid Darbar teams up with actor and former choreographer and friend Daisy Shah, best known for her work in Hindi and Kannada cinema. 

TAGS:
alliance
Alliance reality show
Kunal Kemmu
Payal Gaming
Alliance contestants list

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