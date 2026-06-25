/Alliance contestants list: Meet the celebrity squad of 'allies' - Ravi Kishan, Payal Gaming to Daisy Shah

Alliance contestants list

Alliance contestants list: Alliance - a new exciting reality show -is all set to premiere on Prime Video. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance brings together an combustible mix of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape for a high-stakes game of strategy, manipulation, and survival. Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape. Let's meet the 'allies' and check out the full celebrity squad:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)