Alpha Cast fees: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari or Bobby Deol - who is the highest-paid star in this female spy thriller?
Alpha cast fees: Who earned the most on Alpha? Alia Bhatt's Rs 25 crore answers it clearly. As YRF's highly-anticipated spy thriller Alpha headlined by Alia and Sharvari readies for release this week, we thought of scrolling through the cast remuneration.
(Note: The figures are based on various media reports, and are not officially shared by actors or makers.)
The leading lady of first YRF female spy-thriller universe - Alpha has reportedly got a fee of Rs 25 crore, according to Asianet News - which is 8 times more than the second female lead Sharvari.
Heavyduty star Bobby Deol who plays the negative character in Alpha has reportedly charged Rs 6 crore for his role.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has reportedly got Rs 6 crore for his role in the film.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari Wagh playing a pivotal part. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.
Alpha marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and brings together Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.