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  • /Alpha cast fees revealed: Alia Bhatt's fee is 8 times what Sharvari was paid

Alpha cast fees revealed: Alia Bhatt's fee is 8 times what Sharvari was paid

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Alpha Cast fees: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari or Bobby Deol - who is the highest-paid star in this female spy thriller?

Alpha cast fees1/7

Alpha cast fees

Alpha cast fees: Who earned the most on Alpha? Alia Bhatt's Rs 25 crore answers it clearly. As YRF's highly-anticipated spy thriller Alpha headlined by Alia and Sharvari readies for release this week, we thought of scrolling through the cast remuneration. 

(Note: The figures are based on various media reports, and are not officially shared by actors or makers.)

Alia Bhatt's Alpha fee2/7

Alia Bhatt's Alpha fee

The leading lady of first YRF female spy-thriller universe - Alpha has reportedly got a fee of Rs 25 crore, according to Asianet News - which is 8 times more than the second female lead Sharvari. 

Sharvari's Alpha fee3/7

Sharvari's Alpha fee

ETNow mentioned that Sharvari Wagh, who stars alongside Alia Bhatt in the spy thriller has reportedly been paid Rs 3 crore.

Bobby Deol's fee4/7

Bobby Deol's fee

Heavyduty star Bobby Deol who plays the negative character in Alpha has reportedly charged Rs 6 crore for his role.

Anil Kapoor's Alpha fee5/7

Anil Kapoor's Alpha fee

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has reportedly got Rs 6 crore for his role in the film.

About Alpha 6/7

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari Wagh playing a pivotal part. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

Alpha marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and brings together Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. 

Alpha release delays7/7

Alpha release delays

The film witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with the film set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

TAGS:
Alpha cast fee
Alpha
Alia Bhatt
Sharvari
Entertainment

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