Reports suggest that Alpha might clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming untitled film. According to News18, both films are eyeing the same release date, Christmas 2025. Pinkvilla, quoting a Bollywood Hungama report, revealed that the Kartik-Sreeleela starrer is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu and is also set for a December 25, 2025 release.