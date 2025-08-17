Advertisement
NewsPhotosAlpha: Cast, Release Date, And Other Details – All About Sharvari Wagh And Alia Bhatt's First Female-Led Spyverse Film
Alpha is the next big addition to YRF’s Spy Universe that Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for. With its short teaser attached to War 2, excitement and fan theories are already running high.
Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Alpha marks the first female-led project in YRF’s Spy Universe, which already boasts three successful franchises- Salman Khan’s Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

 

As expected, a post-credit scene in War 2 offered a glimpse of the highly anticipated Alpha. In the teaser, Bobby Deol is seen stamping the logo of a covert agency onto the hand of a young girl, sparking speculation that the child could be a young version of Alia Bhatt’s character.

 

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. It will be the seventh installment in YRF’s Spy Universe. 

 

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the movie will reportedly feature Anil Kapoor as the head of R&AW , reprising his role from War 2. According to Deccan Chronicle, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya will also play a pivotal role.

A report by Her Zindagi claimed that Hrithik Roshan will make a cameo as his War character, Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The report suggests that Kabir could appear as a mentor figure to Bhatt’s character.

 

Bobby Deol, last seen in the War 2 credits, will reportedly play the antagonist in Alpha. Fan theories suggest his character may initially act as a mentor to Alia Bhatt’s spy before their relationship turns adversarial.

 

The much-awaited spy thriller is slated to hit theaters on December 25, 2025 and will release in three languages.

 

Reports suggest that Alpha might clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming untitled film. According to News18, both films are eyeing the same release date, Christmas 2025. Pinkvilla, quoting a Bollywood Hungama report, revealed that the Kartik-Sreeleela starrer is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu and is also set for a December 25, 2025 release.

 

