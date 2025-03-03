3 / 6

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage (29 years). The composer shared the news on his X account where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.