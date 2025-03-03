Amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Divorce Rumour Shocker, Let's Take A Look At 5 Bollywood Celebs Who Had 'Grey Divorce' - In Pics
What Is Grey Divorce?
Grey divorce refers to the 'phenomenon' when older couples in long-lasting marriages decide to go for a split - a term typically used for people over 50. Those who divorce may be called silver splitters. This also refers to relationships which end after a long period, for example: 20,30 or even 40 years. Recently, the internet was abuzz with the divorce rumours surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987 and news about them ending their 37-year-long relationship put back the focus on 'grey divorce'. Although Sunita has now shut all rumours about the separation, today let's take a look at 5 Bollywood celebs who had a 'grey divorce':
Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan and ex-wife Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and after staying together for 24 years, the couple officially ended their marriage in 2022.
AR Rahman-Saira
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage (29 years). The composer shared the news on his X account where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.
AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1997. After being together for almost 19 years, the couple parted ways in 2017.
Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan got married in 2000 and divorced in 2014 after 14 years of togetherness. However, the couple remain on amicable terms to co-parent their children.
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy. The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage. Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their child Azad Rao Khan and will be working together on the professional sphere.
