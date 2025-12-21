Advertisement
NewsPhotosAnother ‘Dhurandhar’? 2026 Big Film ‘O Romeo’ Cast Revealed: Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj Reunite—Who Else Stars With Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri? Cast & Release Timeline
Another ‘Dhurandhar’? 2026 Big Film ‘O Romeo’ Cast Revealed: Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj Reunite—Who Else Stars With Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri? Cast & Release Timeline

As 2026 approaches, here’s one big Bollywood release you should definitely know about. Helmed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo boasts a powerful ensemble cast, drawing comparisons to Dhurandhar for its scale and intensity.
Updated:Dec 21, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
O Romeo

O Romeo

O Romeo is an upcoming Bollywood film that is already being touted as one of the biggest releases of 2026. With a celebrated director at the helm and a star-studded cast, the film has generated significant buzz even before its release.

 

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor reunite

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor reunite

The film marks the much-anticipated reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. O Romeo is Shahid’s fourth collaboration with the filmmaker after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon—a partnership known for delivering critically acclaimed performances.

 

Shahid Kapoor To Lead

Shahid Kapoor To Lead

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film features an impressive ensemble including Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri, and legendary actor Nana Patekar, all set to bring a compelling story to the big screen.

Official announcement

Official announcement

On September 14, the makers unveiled the film’s first poster featuring Shahid Kapoor. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote, “Aa raha hai… #ORomeo.. this Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalrbhardwaj Film.”

While the poster does not reveal Shahid’s face, his intimidating tattooed look was enough to spark widespread curiosity and excitement.

Shooting details

Shooting details

The shooting of O Romeo began on January 6, 2025, and was wrapped up on August 31, 2025.

O Romeo cast

O Romeo cast

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, and Avinash Tiwary will be joined by Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in O Romeo, with Shahid leading the project.

 

Release date

Release date

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. However, O Romeo is now slated for a Valentine’s Day release on February 13, 2026.

 

(All images: IMDB)

O Romeoo romeo casto romeo cast detailsShahid KapoorTriptii DimriNana PatekarDisha PataniVishal Bhradwaj
