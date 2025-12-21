Another ‘Dhurandhar’? 2026 Big Film ‘O Romeo’ Cast Revealed: Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj Reunite—Who Else Stars With Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri? Cast & Release Timeline
O Romeo
O Romeo is an upcoming Bollywood film that is already being touted as one of the biggest releases of 2026. With a celebrated director at the helm and a star-studded cast, the film has generated significant buzz even before its release.
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor reunite
The film marks the much-anticipated reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. O Romeo is Shahid’s fourth collaboration with the filmmaker after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon—a partnership known for delivering critically acclaimed performances.
Shahid Kapoor To Lead
Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film features an impressive ensemble including Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri, and legendary actor Nana Patekar, all set to bring a compelling story to the big screen.
Official announcement
On September 14, the makers unveiled the film’s first poster featuring Shahid Kapoor. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote, “Aa raha hai… #ORomeo.. this Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalrbhardwaj Film.”
While the poster does not reveal Shahid’s face, his intimidating tattooed look was enough to spark widespread curiosity and excitement.
Shooting details
The shooting of O Romeo began on January 6, 2025, and was wrapped up on August 31, 2025.
O Romeo cast
According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, and Avinash Tiwary will be joined by Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in O Romeo, with Shahid leading the project.
Release date
Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. However, O Romeo is now slated for a Valentine’s Day release on February 13, 2026.
(All images: IMDB)
Trending Photos