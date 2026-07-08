/Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar wedding reception: Sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Bobby Deol, Rekha make it a starry night - In pics

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar wedding reception: Take a look at who wore what including the gorgeous bride and the groom.
Bollywood's renowned producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a star-studded wedding reception on Tuesday at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The who's who of the Hindi film industry were seen in attendance to bless the newlywed couple. From Jackie Shroff walking in with a plant to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza making a graceful entry - the event was attended by all the high and mighty of B-Town. Take a look at who wore what including the gorgeous bride and the groom.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Anshula opted for a contemporary sindoori-red ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal, created from a reimagined Banarasi brocade sari and transformed into a sculptural corseted silhouette with just the perfect crisp pleats. She shared details of her cocktail look on social media writing: She wrote, "For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. "It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense. "When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me – I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am. Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, Amit Aggarwal deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement. It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it. And I think that's exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that's ahead.”
The groom, on the other hand, complemented Anshula's attire, wearing a black embroidered bandhgala with navy trousers.
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan wore an all-black ensemble and came to bless the newlyweds.
Shanaya Kapoor wore a chic black-and-silver ethnic ensemble, and also don't miss out on checking her cutesy potli purse.
One of the most adorable couples, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made a graceful entry at the wedding reception. Riteish chose a navy bandhgala, while Genelia wore a shimmering embroidered outfit.
The evergreen Rekha walked in with full grace and elegance, wearing her signature style white and gold silk saree. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, red lips and a gajra-adorned bun.
Anshula’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal as she dazzled in a shimmering lavender-gold saree and paired with statement diamond jewellery.
Chunky Panday and wife Bhavna Pandey, chose a vibrant coral kurta. His wife complemented him in an embroidered ethnic outfit.
The bride's father Boney Kapoor, who was earlier seen in a red suit, switched to a crisp white suit for the reception.
Bobby Deol looked dapper in an all black suit and moustache to make his new avatar stylish.
Bhumi Pednekar wore a striking black-and-silver lehenga. She completed the look with matching jewellery, soft waves and glowing makeup. However, it was her washboard abs which caught attention.
The veteran actor was dressed in a black bandh gala suit. Anshula Kapoor’s reaction was fully worth the present that she received from the actor.