/Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar wedding reception: Sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Bobby Deol, Rekha make it a starry night - In pics

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's reception look

Anshula opted for a contemporary sindoori-red ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal, created from a reimagined Banarasi brocade sari and transformed into a sculptural corseted silhouette with just the perfect crisp pleats. She shared details of her cocktail look on social media writing: She wrote, "For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. "It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense. "When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me – I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am. Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, Amit Aggarwal deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement. It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it. And I think that's exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that's ahead.”

The groom, on the other hand, complemented Anshula's attire, wearing a black embroidered bandhgala with navy trousers.