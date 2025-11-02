Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2978936https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/anupama-star-cast-and-their-educational-qualifications-from-rupali-ganguly-to-gaurav-khanna-check-who-among-them-has-worked-as-a-school-principal-2978936
NewsPhotosAnupama Star Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Rupali Ganguly To Gaurav Khanna – Check Who Among Them Has Worked As A School Principal
photoDetails

Anupama Star Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Rupali Ganguly To Gaurav Khanna – Check Who Among Them Has Worked As A School Principal

Anupamaa is one of the most beloved shows on Hindi television. The show, which premiered on July 13, 2020, has won millions of hearts and continues to dominate the TRP charts. While audiences adore the on-screen characters, many are equally curious about the educational backgrounds of the talented cast members.
Updated:Nov 02, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Zalak Desai

1/13
Zalak Desai

Actress Zalak Desai, who portrays Khyati Kothari in the show, completed her education at Mumbai's R. N. Shah International School, as per a report by Moneycontrol. She even took a break from television to finish her studies and earned a B.Sc. degree in Biotechnology from Mithibai College, University of Mumbai.

After completing her education, she returned to television in 2015 with the show Mooh Boli Shaadi.

Follow Us

Rahil Azam

2/13
Rahil Azam

Rahil Azam, who plays Parag Kothari in Anupamaa, graduated from B.M.S. College of Engineering with a degree in Software Engineering. Before that, he studied at Clarence High School, Bangalore.

After graduation, he worked in the IT industry before moving to Mumbai. Later, he enrolled in a three-month acting course at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai.

Follow Us

Adrija Roy

3/13
Adrija Roy

Adrija Roy, who plays Aadhya Rai Kapadia, completed her schooling at Ariadaha Sarbamangala Balika Vidyalaya, Kolkata. Before entering showbiz, she was a national-level sprinter.

After realizing her passion for performing, she decided to pursue acting professionally.

Follow Us

Alka Kaushal

4/13
Alka Kaushal

Alka Kaushal, who now portrays Moti Baa in Anupamaa, studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi—one of India’s most prestigious acting institutions. After completing her training, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her acting career.

Follow Us

Arvind Vaidya

5/13
Arvind Vaidya

Arvind Vaidya, who played Hasmukh Shah (Bapuji) in the show, studied at the United English School in Chiplun and Parle College, Mumbai.

Before becoming an actor, he worked as an assistant teacher at Dadar’s Chhabildas Boys’ School. Later, he became the principal of Goregaon’s Nandadeep Vidyalaya—making him the only member of the Anupamaa cast to have worked as a school principal.

Follow Us

Manish Naggdev

6/13
Manish Naggdev

Manish Naggdev, who plays Toshu in Anupamaa, studied at R. D. National and W. A. Science College, Bandra, Mumbai. As per Moneycontrol, he also underwent professional acting training.

He began his television career in 2007 with shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann before joining Anupamaa.

Follow Us

Krutika Desai

7/13
Krutika Desai

Krutika Desai, who plays Pakhi, holds a B.Sc. degree in Hotel Management and Catering Science from Mumbai University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Travel and Tourism from Narsee Monjee College.

Follow Us

Milloni Kapadia

8/13
Milloni Kapadia

Milloni Kapadia, who plays the new Kinjal, is a national-level gold medalist in skating.

 

Follow Us

Sudhanshu Pandey

9/13
Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey, who earlier played Vanraj Shah, once aspired to become an army officer. He attended Army School, Nainital, to pursue this dream. However, he later shifted to the modeling industry and began his modeling career at the young age of 19.

Follow Us

Rupali Ganguly

10/13
Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress who plays Anupamaa, pursued studies in Hotel Management and also trained in theatre. Being the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Anil Ganguly, her upbringing further fueled her passion for arts and theatre.

 

Follow Us

Gaurav Khanna

11/13
Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm for nearly a year before entering showbiz. He began his career by appearing in television commercials and later made his acting debut with the TV show Bhabhi.

Follow Us

Muskan Bamne

12/13
Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne, who portrayed Pakhi Shah (Anupamaa’s daughter), has completed a diploma in dance from Mumbai.

Follow Us

Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

13/13
Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, who earlier portrayed Kavya Shah, completed her schooling at Marble Arch School and earned a degree in English Literature from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

Follow Us
Anupamaanupama starcastanupama star cast and educational qualificationsRupali Gangulyrupali ganguly qualificationsZalak DesaiGaurav KhannaSudhanshu Pandey
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
India vs South Africa
India's Predicted Playing XI For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final Against South Africa: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma To Open; Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Under Spotlight Once Again
camera icon8
title
mobility
Railways Approves 4 New Vande Bharat Trains: Check Routes, Expected Fare, Timing And More
camera icon10
title
RCB
5 Players RCB Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone And...
camera icon7
title
World’s Longest Railway Network: Holds Guinness World Record, 12 Times The Distance Between India And US- Not Japan Or China, But...
camera icon8
title
business success story
From Small Paint Stores To Rs 68,00,00,00,000 Empire — Meet Dhingra Brothers Who Revived Vijay Mallya’s Failed Company; Their Net Worth Is Rs...