Anupama Star Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Rupali Ganguly To Gaurav Khanna – Check Who Among Them Has Worked As A School Principal
Zalak Desai
Actress Zalak Desai, who portrays Khyati Kothari in the show, completed her education at Mumbai's R. N. Shah International School, as per a report by Moneycontrol. She even took a break from television to finish her studies and earned a B.Sc. degree in Biotechnology from Mithibai College, University of Mumbai.
After completing her education, she returned to television in 2015 with the show Mooh Boli Shaadi.
Rahil Azam
Rahil Azam, who plays Parag Kothari in Anupamaa, graduated from B.M.S. College of Engineering with a degree in Software Engineering. Before that, he studied at Clarence High School, Bangalore.
After graduation, he worked in the IT industry before moving to Mumbai. Later, he enrolled in a three-month acting course at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai.
Adrija Roy
Adrija Roy, who plays Aadhya Rai Kapadia, completed her schooling at Ariadaha Sarbamangala Balika Vidyalaya, Kolkata. Before entering showbiz, she was a national-level sprinter.
After realizing her passion for performing, she decided to pursue acting professionally.
Alka Kaushal
Alka Kaushal, who now portrays Moti Baa in Anupamaa, studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi—one of India’s most prestigious acting institutions. After completing her training, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her acting career.
Arvind Vaidya
Arvind Vaidya, who played Hasmukh Shah (Bapuji) in the show, studied at the United English School in Chiplun and Parle College, Mumbai.
Before becoming an actor, he worked as an assistant teacher at Dadar’s Chhabildas Boys’ School. Later, he became the principal of Goregaon’s Nandadeep Vidyalaya—making him the only member of the Anupamaa cast to have worked as a school principal.
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev, who plays Toshu in Anupamaa, studied at R. D. National and W. A. Science College, Bandra, Mumbai. As per Moneycontrol, he also underwent professional acting training.
He began his television career in 2007 with shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann before joining Anupamaa.
Krutika Desai
Krutika Desai, who plays Pakhi, holds a B.Sc. degree in Hotel Management and Catering Science from Mumbai University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Travel and Tourism from Narsee Monjee College.
Milloni Kapadia
Milloni Kapadia, who plays the new Kinjal, is a national-level gold medalist in skating.
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey, who earlier played Vanraj Shah, once aspired to become an army officer. He attended Army School, Nainital, to pursue this dream. However, he later shifted to the modeling industry and began his modeling career at the young age of 19.
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress who plays Anupamaa, pursued studies in Hotel Management and also trained in theatre. Being the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Anil Ganguly, her upbringing further fueled her passion for arts and theatre.
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm for nearly a year before entering showbiz. He began his career by appearing in television commercials and later made his acting debut with the TV show Bhabhi.
Muskan Bamne
Muskan Bamne, who portrayed Pakhi Shah (Anupamaa’s daughter), has completed a diploma in dance from Mumbai.
Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty
Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, who earlier portrayed Kavya Shah, completed her schooling at Marble Arch School and earned a degree in English Literature from Mithibai College, Mumbai.
