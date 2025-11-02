Anupama Star Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Rupali Ganguly To Gaurav Khanna – Check Who Among Them Has Worked As A School Principal

1 / 13

Actress Zalak Desai, who portrays Khyati Kothari in the show, completed her education at Mumbai's R. N. Shah International School, as per a report by Moneycontrol. She even took a break from television to finish her studies and earned a B.Sc. degree in Biotechnology from Mithibai College, University of Mumbai.

After completing her education, she returned to television in 2015 with the show Mooh Boli Shaadi.