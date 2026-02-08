Anupamaa star cast fees: How much do Rupali Ganguly and other actors earn per episode? who takes home the biggest paycheque?
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role of Anupamaa, is reportedly earning around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per episode, according to a Times of India report. As the face of the show, she remains one of the most loved characters on Indian television.
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey, who portrayed Vanraj Shah, was among the highest-paid actors on the show. Reports suggest that he earned between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 per episode during his tenure.
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, reportedly took home a hefty paycheque of around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. However, the actor exited the show in 2024, much to the disappointment of fans.
Adrija Roy
According to a Times Now report, Adrija Roy, who plays Raahi, has an estimated net worth of Rs 2.5 crore. She is currently seen essaying the role of Raahi in the popular daily soap.
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma, who portrayed Kavya, reportedly earned between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per episode during her stint on the show.
Anagha Bhosale
Anagha Bhosale, who played Nandini, was reportedly paid around Rs 26,000 per day for her work on Anupamaa.
Alpana Buch
Veteran actress Alpana Buch, best known for her role as Baa, reportedly earns approximately Rs 22,000 per day.
Arvind Vaidya
Arvind Vaidya, who plays Hasmukh Shah (Babuji), is said to receive about Rs 25,000 per day for his role on the show.
(Note: The above figures are based on media reports and may vary.)
