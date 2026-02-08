Advertisement
NewsPhotosAnupamaa star cast fees: How much do Rupali Ganguly and other actors earn per episode? who takes home the biggest paycheque?
Anupamaa star cast fees: How much do Rupali Ganguly and other actors earn per episode? who takes home the biggest paycheque?

Anupamaa has once again grabbed headlines after a clip from the show went viral on social media. The Rupali Ganguly-starrer continues to dominate the TRP charts and remains one of Indian television’s most-watched daily soaps. With its massive popularity, fans are often curious to know how much their favourite actors earn per episode.
Updated:Feb 08, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role of Anupamaa, is reportedly earning around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per episode, according to a Times of India report. As the face of the show, she remains one of the most loved characters on Indian television.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey, who portrayed Vanraj Shah, was among the highest-paid actors on the show. Reports suggest that he earned between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 per episode during his tenure.

 

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, reportedly took home a hefty paycheque of around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. However, the actor exited the show in 2024, much to the disappointment of fans.

 

Adrija Roy

Adrija Roy

According to a Times Now report, Adrija Roy, who plays Raahi, has an estimated net worth of Rs 2.5 crore. She is currently seen essaying the role of Raahi in the popular daily soap.

 

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma, who portrayed Kavya, reportedly earned between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per episode during her stint on the show.

 

Anagha Bhosale

Anagha Bhosale

Anagha Bhosale, who played Nandini, was reportedly paid around Rs 26,000 per day for her work on Anupamaa.

 

Alpana Buch

Alpana Buch

Veteran actress Alpana Buch, best known for her role as Baa, reportedly earns approximately Rs 22,000 per day.

Arvind Vaidya

Arvind Vaidya

Arvind Vaidya, who plays Hasmukh Shah (Babuji), is said to receive about Rs 25,000 per day for his role on the show.

(Note: The above figures are based on media reports and may vary.)

