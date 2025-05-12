Anushka Sharma To Disha Patani: 8 Bollywood Actresses Who Come From Army Families—Meet Our Proud Fauji Daughters
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Come From Indian Army Background: Many famous Bollywood actresses come from families with a strong connection to the Indian Army, from Sushmita Sen, Nimrat Kaur to Rakul Preet Singh and Preity Zinta, check the list below:
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen’s father, Wing Commander Shubeer Sen, served in the Indian Air Force. She studied in Air Force schools.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur’s father, Major Bhupinder Singh, was an Army officer who sacrificed his life in 1994 when he was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Kashmir. She was just 11 at the time.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta's father was an Army officer, Durganand Zinta, who passed away in a car accident when she was just 13. Her brother, Deepankar Zinta, also serves in the Indian Army.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh is the daughter of Army officer Rajender Singh. In her interview with Curly Tales, she recalled the time her father was posted on the Manipur border. Her family stayed in Aizawl, Mizoram, for over three years.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, now a global star, has a solid Army background as both her parents, late father Dr Ashok Chopra and mother Dr Madhu Chopra were doctors in the Indian Army.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma’s father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, served in the Indian Army and fought in the Kargil War.
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta’s father, Wing Commander LK Dutta, served in the Indian Air Force and was also Indira Gandhi’s personal pilot.
Disha Patani
Actress Disha Patani's Khushboo Patani, served as a Major in the Indian Army. Her father is a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagdish Singh Patani,
