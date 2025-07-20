Advertisement
NewsPhotosApart From Ramayana: 7 Bollywood Films That Are Bringing Indian Mythology To Life
Apart From Ramayana: 7 Bollywood Films That Are Bringing Indian Mythology To Life

Cinema is not just a source of entertainment it also reflects and reinforces culture, tradition, and history. In India, mythology plays a deep-rooted role in shaping identity, and Indian cinema has long drawn inspiration from these stories.Here are 5 movies that are based on Indian epic which has fans buzzing already. 
Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Indian Cinema Sees a Grand Revival of Mythology

Indian Cinema Sees a Grand Revival of Mythology

Cinema is not just a source of entertainment, it also reflects and reinforces culture, tradition, and history. In India, mythology plays a deep-rooted role in shaping identity, and Indian cinema has long drawn inspiration from these stories. However, recent developments, such as the production of Ramayana, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Mahabharat, signal a renewed and ambitious resurgence of mythological storytelling on a grand cinematic scale.

 

Ramayana

Ramayana

Namit Malhotra’s upcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is already one of the most anticipated films of the year. Touted for its cutting-edge VFX and epic scale, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle—reimagining the ancient tale for a new generation and potentially redefining the boundaries of Indian filmmaking.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha will bring to life one of Lord Vishnu’s most revered and powerful avatars. The film, rich in visual storytelling and mythical grandeur, is set to kickstart the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe—a seven-film franchise chronicling the divine avatars of Vishnu.

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

This cinematic universe will include: Mahavatar Narsimha, Mahavatar Parshuram, Mahavatar Raghunandan, Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh, Mahavatar Gokulananda, Mahavatar Kalki Part 1, Mahavatar Kalki Part 2

Each film will focus on a specific avatar of Vishnu, weaving together a visually stunning and spiritually resonant franchise.

Mahabharat

Mahabharat

Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat is currently in development, though details remain under wraps. As one of the greatest epics of Indian mythology, the project is expected to be monumental in scale and storytelling. With several big names reportedly attached, it could emerge as a landmark film not just for Bollywood, but for global cinema.

 

Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Tale from the Roots

Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Tale from the Roots

The much-awaited prequel to Kantara explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film delves into ancient folklore, tribal beliefs, and mystical traditions rooted in the untamed wilderness.

 

Jai Hanuman

Jai Hanuman

Rishab Shetty will also portray Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma. A sequel to HanuMan (2024), this film is part of the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which blends superhero elements with mythological themes.

Bollywood Films Already Inspired by Indian Mythology

Bollywood Films Already Inspired by Indian Mythology

While you wait for these upcoming releases, revisit some films already inspired by Indian mythology:

Raavan by Mani Ratnam, starring Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Raajneeti, often seen as a modern-day retelling of the Mahabharata

Baahubali series, which draws from various mythological and epic themes

indian mythology moviesreal movies on indian mythologyRamayanaAamir Khan MahabharataMahavatar NarasimhaJai Hanuman
