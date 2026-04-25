Arijit Singh birthday in West Bengal: Meet India's one of the highest-paid singers, from Rs 14 cr fee for live concert to marrying the love of his life - Koel Roy - In photos
Arijit Singh birthday in West Bengal: The singer was recently spotted arriving at a polling booth in Jiaganj, in Murshidabad district to cast his vote in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.
Arijit Singh birthday special
Arijit Singh birthday special: On the special occasion of Arijit Singh's birthday today, we thought of digging a little more about his professional and personal journey. India's celebrated singer Arijit Singh is known for his soulful vocals lent to many chartbuster tracks. He is also one of the top-most sought after singers in Bollywood. He was recently seen with his wife Koel Roy as he stepped out to cast his vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026. The singer was spotted arriving at a polling booth in Jiaganj, in Murshidabad district. Let's get to know more about him:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@ArijitSingh, file photos)
Arijit Singh's musical debut
Arijit Singh's musical debut
He started his career on the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005 and made his Hindi film debut with 'Phir Mohabbat' from Murder 2 in 2011. Later, he went on to become a household name after 'Tum Hi Ho' from 'Aashiqui 2' in 2013 and continued to sing multiple hits loved by people of all ages.
Arijit Singh's net worth
Arijit Singh's net worth
According to NDTV report, Arijit Singh's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 414 crore and his annual income is said to be close to Rs 70 crore. Most of his earnings are from playback singing, endorsements and live concerts - making him one of the highest paid Indian singers.
Arijit Singh's best songs
Arijit Singh's best songs
One of the top-most sought after singers in Bollywood, Arijit has two National Film Awards and 7 Filmfare Awards in his kitty. He was conferred the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2025. Some of his best tracks include Apna Bana Le, Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, Sajna Ji, Channa Mereya, Dhun, Zamaana Lage, Mausam, and Qayde Se among many others.
Arijit Singh's Staggering Fee
Arijit Singh's Staggering Fee
Back in 2025, music composer Monty Sharma, who has worked as a background music composer in Black and Ram-Leela, and as the music director for Sawaariya, revealed the staggering amount that Arijit Singh gets paid per performance at every show.
He told Lallantop, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for 6 hours straight. Now, he charges Rs 2 crore for a performance, for a show. So if someone wants to do a show, they do give Rs 2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the Radio or on television; now, people have them on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."
Monty Sharma added, "Everything has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, we used to make a complete song for Rs 2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge Rs 35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song."
Arijit Singh's wife and kids
Arijit Singh's wife and kids
Arijit Singh married his childhood friend Koel Roy in an intimate ceremony in 2014. He was earlier married to Fame Gurukul contestant Rooprekha Banerjee in 2013, however it ended within a year. Arijit and Koel Roy have two children, and Koel also has a daughter from her first marriage.
Arijit Singh's retirement
Arijit Singh's retirement
Earlier this year, Arijit Singh surprised fans when he announced on social media that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing an end to a 'wonderful' journey - a decision that left many listeners disappointed.
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