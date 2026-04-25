Arijit Singh birthday in West Bengal: Meet India's one of the highest-paid singers, from Rs 14 cr fee for live concert to marrying the love of his life - Koel Roy - In photos

5 / 7

Arijit Singh's Staggering Fee

Back in 2025, music composer Monty Sharma, who has worked as a background music composer in Black and Ram-Leela, and as the music director for Sawaariya, revealed the staggering amount that Arijit Singh gets paid per performance at every show.

He told Lallantop, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for 6 hours straight. Now, he charges Rs 2 crore for a performance, for a show. So if someone wants to do a show, they do give Rs 2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the Radio or on television; now, people have them on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."

Monty Sharma added, "Everything has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, we used to make a complete song for Rs 2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge Rs 35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song."