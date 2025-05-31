As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens
Miss World 2025
India has a rich legacy of beauty queens who have redefined elegance, intelligence, and global presence. From Bollywood icons to social activists, these women have turned their crowns into platforms for change, making India a powerhouse in global pageantry, take a look:
Reita Faria (Miss World 1966)
Reita Faria became the first Indian and Asian woman to win Miss World, breaking stereotypes by choosing a medical career over glamour.
Aishwarya Rai (Miss World 1994)
Aishwarya Rai’s win catapulted her into international fame, becoming one of India's most recognised global faces in film and fashion.
Sushmita Sen (Miss Universe 1994)
As the first Indian to win Miss Universe, Sushmita symbolised strength and individuality, inspiring generations of young women
Diana Hayden (Miss World 1997)
Known for her poise and intelligence, Diana added another feather to India’s pageant legacy while later becoming a pageant mentor.
Yukta Mookhey (Miss World 1999)
Yukta's win further solidified India's dominance in pageants during the 1990s, combining beauty with advocacy.
Priyanka Chopra (Miss World 2000)
Priyanka turned her crown into a global empire—becoming an acclaimed actor, producer, and UNICEF ambassador.
Manushi Chhillar (Miss World 2017)
After a 17-year gap, Manushi brought the crown back, promoting menstrual hygiene awareness and representing the modern Indian woman.
