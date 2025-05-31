photoDetails

english

2908934

As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens

With Nandini Gupta preparing to represent India on the Miss World stage, it's the perfect time to reflect on the remarkable journey of Indian women who've not only won international crowns but also left an indelible mark on the global stage.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/as-nandini-gupta-eyes-the-miss-world-crown-a-look-at-india-s-global-beauty-queens-2908975

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:May 31, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Miss World 2025 1 / 8 India has a rich legacy of beauty queens who have redefined elegance, intelligence, and global presence. From Bollywood icons to social activists, these women have turned their crowns into platforms for change, making India a powerhouse in global pageantry, take a look: Follow Us

Reita Faria (Miss World 1966) 2 / 8 Reita Faria became the first Indian and Asian woman to win Miss World, breaking stereotypes by choosing a medical career over glamour. Follow Us

Aishwarya Rai (Miss World 1994) 3 / 8 Aishwarya Rai’s win catapulted her into international fame, becoming one of India's most recognised global faces in film and fashion. Follow Us

Sushmita Sen (Miss Universe 1994) 4 / 8 As the first Indian to win Miss Universe, Sushmita symbolised strength and individuality, inspiring generations of young women Follow Us

Diana Hayden (Miss World 1997) 5 / 8 Known for her poise and intelligence, Diana added another feather to India’s pageant legacy while later becoming a pageant mentor. Follow Us

Yukta Mookhey (Miss World 1999) 6 / 8 Yukta's win further solidified India's dominance in pageants during the 1990s, combining beauty with advocacy. Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra (Miss World 2000) 7 / 8 Priyanka turned her crown into a global empire—becoming an acclaimed actor, producer, and UNICEF ambassador. Follow Us