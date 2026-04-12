Asha Bhosle hospitalised: From surviving abusive marriage to losing daughter to suicide — lesser-known facts about the music legend
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was hospitalised last night after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Several media reports suggest that the singer is now stable and recovering.
Began singing at the age of 10
Asha Bhosle started her singing career at the young age of 10, singing Marathi songs for films before making her big break in Bollywood.
Holds a Guinness World Record
Lovingly called ‘Asha Tai’, she holds a Guinness World Record for recording the most studio tracks by a playback singer, with over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages.
Got married at 16
At just 16, Asha Bhosle eloped in 1949 with 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was twice her age, against her family’s wishes. The couple had three children—Hemant, Varsha, and Anand.
Asha and Ganpatrao later separated in 1960.
Personal losses
Asha Bhosle’s daughter Varsha died by suicide at the age of 56 after battling depression, as per multiple reports.
Her youngest son, Hemant, who was a music composer, passed away due to cancer in 2015.
Second marriage to R. D. Burman
The singer later married renowned music composer R. D. Burman in 1980. Fondly known as Pancham Da, he was six years younger than her. The duo delivered several evergreen hits such as “Dum Maro Dum” and “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.”
Loves cooking, owns restaurants
Apart from her passion for singing, Asha Bhosle is also known for her culinary skills. She owns a chain of restaurants named ‘Asha’s’ in cities like Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain.
Tried her hand at acting
Asha Bhosle also explored acting and made her debut in 2013 with the Marathi film Mai, where she played the role of a mother.
Several accolades
Over the course of her illustrious career, Asha Bhosle has received numerous honours. In 2000, she was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India, and in 2008, she was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.
(All images: IMDB/X)
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