Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Her lavish lifestyle, global restaurant empire, net worth and rare early photos REVEALED

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Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and said that those wishing to pay their last respects can visit her residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai, from 11:00 am on Monday. “My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 am, people can come to pay their last respects at her residence,” he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had shared that the singer was hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.