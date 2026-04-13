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NewsPhotosAsha Bhosle passes away at 92: Her lavish lifestyle, global restaurant empire, net worth and rare early photos REVEALED
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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Her lavish lifestyle, global restaurant empire, net worth and rare early photos REVEALED

Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed. She had earlier been hospitalised due to a chest infection and exhaustion.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
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Asha Bhosle Passes Away

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away

Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 due to multiple organ failure, doctors told IANS. Dr Prateet Samdani stated that she had been battling several medical complications leading up to her demise.

“It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure,” he said.

(All Images: Instagram/Facebook/IMDb)

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Asha Bhosle's Last Rites

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Asha Bhosle's Last Rites

Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and said that those wishing to pay their last respects can visit her residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai, from 11:00 am on Monday. “My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 am, people can come to pay their last respects at her residence,” he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had shared that the singer was hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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Asha Bhosle's net worth

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Asha Bhosle's net worth

According to a report by Siasat, the legendary singer’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 80 crore, while a Bollywood Bubble report places it closer to Rs 100 crore in 2026, ranking her among the top 10 richest female singers in India. However, other reports suggest that Asha Bhosle’s net worth could be significantly higher, ranging between Rs 200–250 crore.

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Asha Bhosle's Restaurant chains

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Asha Bhosle's Restaurant chains

Asha Bhosle also found global success as an entrepreneur with her restaurant brand, Asha’s. Launched in Dubai in 2002, the chain expanded across the Gulf region—including the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain—as well as the UK.

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Asha Bhosle's Luxury Apartments

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Asha Bhosle's Luxury Apartments

Her real estate holdings are estimated to be worth between Rs 80–100 crore, including residential properties in Mumbai and Pune, as well as a luxury apartment.

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About Asha Bhosle

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About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle (1933–2026) was a legendary Indian playback singer celebrated for her remarkable versatility. With a career spanning more than eight decades, she recorded over 11,000 songs in multiple languages. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most iconic voices, she transformed playback singing with a repertoire that ranged from cabaret and jazz to classical ghazals. 

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Asha Bhosle's music legacy

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Asha Bhosle's music legacy

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 Indian and international languages during a career spanning more than 70 years. In 2011, she was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history and is celebrated for her versatility across Bollywood and independent music.

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Asha Bhosle Marriage life

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Asha Bhosle Marriage life

Asha Bhosle was married twice. At 16, she eloped with 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949 against her family’s wishes, but later left the marriage while pregnant due to abuse. In 1980, at the age of 47, she married renowned composer R.D. Burman; their marriage lasted until his death in 1994. 

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