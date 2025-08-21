August 2025 K-Drama Watchlist: 8 New Shows You Can't Miss, From My Troublesome Star To The Nice Guy
New K-Drama Watchlist: August is a treat for K-drama lovers! This month’s watchlist has it all — soft romances, high-stakes action, and gripping mysteries. Which one will you pick? Check out the full watchlist!
My Troublesome Star
This romantic k-drama follows Im Se Ra (Jang Da A) who is on top of the world after becoming the youngest winner of a best actress award. Unfortunately, that same night, she's hit by a truck – and transported 25 years into the future, where she wakes up in the body of middle-aged woman Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa). What will happen next will keep you hooked to screens.
(Streaming On - Viki , Release Date - August 18)
Twelve
Twelve is an upcoming fantasy action superhero K-drama, it follows twelve angels, who live as humans, as they battle evil spirits to protect the Korean Peninsula.
(OTT Platform - Disney+/ Jio Hotstar, Release Date - August 23)
The Nice Guy
My Girlfriend Is A Man!
Love, Take Two
Aema
This K-drama is billed a an historical comedy-drama directed by Lee Hae-young, starring Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu, and Cho Hyun-chul in pivotal roles.
(OTT Platform- Netflix, Release Date - August 22)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
According to Netflix report, The drama follows a time traveling to the Joseon era, a talented chef meets a tyrant king. Her modern dishes captivate his palate, but royal challenges await her.
