This romantic k-drama follows Im Se Ra (Jang Da A) who is on top of the world after becoming the youngest winner of a best actress award. Unfortunately, that same night, she's hit by a truck – and transported 25 years into the future, where she wakes up in the body of middle-aged woman Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa). What will happen next will keep you hooked to screens.

(Streaming On - Viki , Release Date - August 18)