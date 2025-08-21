Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949610https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/august-2025-k-drama-watchlist-8-new-shows-you-cant-miss-from-my-troublesome-star-to-the-nice-guy-2949610
NewsPhotosAugust 2025 K-Drama Watchlist: 8 New Shows You Can't Miss, From My Troublesome Star To The Nice Guy
photoDetails

August 2025 K-Drama Watchlist: 8 New Shows You Can't Miss, From My Troublesome Star To The Nice Guy

New K-Drama Watchlist: August is a treat for K-drama lovers! This month’s watchlist has it all — soft romances, high-stakes action, and gripping mysteries. Which one will you pick? Check out the full watchlist!

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Follow Us

My Troublesome Star

1/7
My Troublesome Star

This romantic k-drama follows Im Se Ra (Jang Da A) who is on top of the world after becoming the youngest winner of a best actress award. Unfortunately, that same night, she's hit by a truck – and transported 25 years into the future, where she wakes up in the body of middle-aged woman Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa). What will happen next will keep you hooked to screens. 

(Streaming On - Viki , Release Date - August 18)

 

 

Follow Us

Twelve

2/7
Twelve

Twelve is an upcoming fantasy action superhero K-drama, it follows twelve angels, who live as humans, as they battle evil spirits to protect the Korean Peninsula.

(OTT Platform - Disney+/ Jio Hotstar,  Release Date - August 23)

Follow Us

The Nice Guy

3/7
The Nice Guy
Follow Us

My Girlfriend Is A Man!

4/7
My Girlfriend Is A Man!
Follow Us

Love, Take Two

5/7
Love, Take Two
Follow Us

Aema

6/7
Aema

This K-drama is billed a an historical comedy-drama directed by Lee Hae-young, starring Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu, and Cho Hyun-chul in pivotal roles. 

(OTT Platform- Netflix, Release Date - August 22)

Follow Us

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

7/7
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

According to Netflix report, The drama follows a time traveling to the Joseon era, a talented chef meets a tyrant king. Her modern dishes captivate his palate, but royal challenges await her.  

Follow Us
7 New K-Dramas In AugustAugust K-Drama WatchlistNew K-Dramas In August 2025August 2025 New K-DramasWeekend WatchlistAugust OTT Releases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Meet Japan’s AI-Powered Futuristic Personal Cleaning Pod That Washes And Dries You In Just 15 Minutes
camera icon8
title
business success story
World’s Richest Prisoner? This Billionaire Founder Was Jailed For 4 Months, Has Net Worth Of Rs 6,20,00,00,00,000, He Is Founder Of…..;
camera icon10
title
Usain Bolt
Happy Birthday Usain Bolt: Reliving His Journey From Teenage Prodigy To Olympic Champion - In Pics
camera icon6
title
bihar bridge
Aunta–Simaria 6-Lane Bridge Set For Inauguration By PM Modi: BIG Boost For North–South Bihar Connectivity- Check Cost, Length, Other Details
camera icon11
title
Railway Station Name Change
Indian Railway Station With Longest Name: Has More Than 55 Characters; Located In THIS State; Renamed In 2019
NEWS ON ONE CLICK