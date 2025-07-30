August Theatrical Releases You Can’t Miss – Dhadak 2, Son Of Sardar & Yogi Adityanath's Biopic- Check Full List
Dhadak 2
The much-awaited sequel starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri revolves around love beyond boundaries — with a twist you won’t see coming.
Son of Sardar 2
Ajay Devgn returns in this action-packed entertainer that promises desi humor, crazy stunts, and family drama.
Param Sundari
Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala, India. It tells the story of a North Indian boy, Param (played by Sidharth Malhotra), and a South Indian girl, Sundari (played by Janhvi Kapoor), who come from contrasting backgrounds but find love when their paths cross.
War 2
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani collide in this YRF spy universe blockbuster directed by Ayan Mukerji. Expect explosions and betrayals!
Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi
A powerful biopic tracing the spiritual and political rise of Yogi Adityanath — from monkhood to Chief Ministership.
Bihu Attack
Set against insurgency in Northeast India, this high-stakes drama shines light on regional tensions and untold heroism.
The Delhi Files
From the makers of The Kashmir Files, this film explores hidden chapters of Delhi’s political past.
Heer Express
The movie "Heer Express" is scheduled for release on August 8, 2025, and will be available in Hindi.
