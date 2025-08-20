Advertisement
B-Town Party Restaurant, Clothing Line To Beauty Products: Inside Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt To Bhumi Pednekar's Successful Business Ventures
B-Town Party Restaurant, Clothing Line To Beauty Products: Inside Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt To Bhumi Pednekar's Successful Business Ventures

TOP 7 Bollywood actresses who are successful entrepreneurs: Inside Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt To Bhumi Pednekar's Successful Business Ventures

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Bollywood Actresses Who Are Successful Entrepreneurs

Bollywood Actresses Who Are Successful Entrepreneurs

Bollywood Actresses Who Are Successful Entrepreneurs: Some of our A-listed Bollywood actresses have turned into successful entrepreneurs. They have proved their acting mettle in movies with diverse roles, and are now treading the path to become rising entrepreneurs. Spreading their wings in business sectors, including spaces like skincare, clothing, hotels and more. Here's a list of TOP 7 actresses who have successfully ventured into entrepreneurship:

Shilpa Shetty ventured into the restaurant business with Bastian and is now the co-owner of multiple Bastian brands across the country. The restaurant is celebrated for its lavish dining services and has become a go-to spot for several B-town celebs as most high-profile parties are held here.

Deepika Padukone is the proud owner of a skincare brand 82E. The self-care brand, launched in 2022, features products made using Indian ingredients. From having her website for her online closet where people can buy clothes from her collection to an online diary. Deepika started her very own clothing label - All About You. She also runs her foundation – Live, Love, Laugh to support and normalize mental health. 

Bhumi Satish Pednekar recently turned entrepreneur by launching Back Bay, a premium beverage brand along with her sister Samiksha. With a manufacturing unit in Himachal, Back Bay serves water with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals. 

Katrina Kaif turned into a businesswoman with Kay Beauty in 2019, launching India’s first celebrity-owned beauty brand. Katrina’s Kay Beauty slowly expanded its reach to over 300 retail stores in more than 1600 cities.

In 2023, actress Kriti Sanon launched Hyphen, a skincare brand that aims to provide realistic and simplified skincare solutions. As the brand’s Chief Customer Officer, the actress reportedly is involved in various aspects - including research, design, testing and customer satisfaction.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star & in addition to acting, she has made significant strides as an entrepreneur. She founded Anomaly, a haircare brand. Priyanka also established Purple Pebble Pictures, a production house dedicated to promoting diverse and regional stories.  She has diversified her portfolio with ventures like Anomaly, a clean haircare brand, and Sona, an upscale Indian restaurant in New York City that offers a modern twist on Indian cuisine.

Alia Bhatt has made a name for herself in the industry. Alia Bhatt owns the kids wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, launched in 2020. The brand sets itself apart by offering a range of naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for children. Additionally, Alia founded Eternal Sunshine Productions, a film production house aimed at creating compelling and diverse content. 

