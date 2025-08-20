3 / 8

Deepika Padukone is the proud owner of a skincare brand 82E. The self-care brand, launched in 2022, features products made using Indian ingredients. From having her website for her online closet where people can buy clothes from her collection to an online diary. Deepika started her very own clothing label - All About You. She also runs her foundation – Live, Love, Laugh to support and normalize mental health.