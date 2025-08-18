Advertisement
Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's Show Features Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol And.....
photoDetails

Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's Show Features Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol And.....

"The Bastards of Bollywood" is an upcoming Netflix web series, marking the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. 

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 07:33 AM IST
First Look Out

1/8
First Look Out

The first look of Aryan Khan's much-anticipated show Ba***ds Of Bollywood is finally here and has already left fans excited with its promise of pyaar and vaar.

Aryan Khan Behind the Camera

2/8
Aryan Khan Behind the Camera

SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, has co-written and directed the satirical take on Bollywood.

(Source: X)

Who's Playing the Lead Male?

3/8
Who’s Playing the Lead Male?

Lakshya who recently grabbed headlines for his work in the film Kill, is seen in the first look. He was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the film was shelved. 

 

Who's the Female Lead?

4/8
Who’s the Female Lead?

Sahher Bambba will be playing the female lead. She made her debut in 2019 opposite Karan Deol (Sunny Deol’s son) in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Sahher has also been seen in The Empire and Dil Bekaraar. She appeared alongside Emraan Hashmi in B Praak’s hit music video Ishq Nahi Karte.

 

Cast

5/8
Cast

As per reports, the ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles.

 

Cameos

6/8
Cameos

The series is rumoured to feature special appearances by Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and even Salman Khan. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

(Image Source: IMDB)

Teaser Release Date

7/8
Teaser Release Date

The teaser of the show will drop on 20th August.

(Image Source: Netflix)

Official Release Date

8/8
Official Release Date

An official streaming date hasn’t been announced yet, but the series is confirmed to release on Netflix.

