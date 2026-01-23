Basant Panchami 2026 Celeb-Style Outfit Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan's desi traditional lookbook - In pics
Basant Panchami 2026 Celebs Outfit Ideas: The auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami (Vasant Panchami) is a festival dedicated to goddess Saraswati. It is the festival marking the preparation for the arrival of spring. At several places, Saraswati puja is held to revere the knowledge goddess. Today, in this feature, let's take a cue from several celebs and their look book.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal’s yellow outfit is a beautiful blend of simplicity and desi charm. His style reflects hard work, positivity, and a grounded personality.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor embraces a classy and balanced approach in yellow. His soft yet strong look symbolizes calmness and confidence.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh’s yellow look, as always, appears bold and energetic. His experimental style reflects the fun-loving and free-spirited essence of spring.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor’s simple and classy yellow look further enhances his natural charm. It shows that festive elegance can be achieved even without excessive flamboyance.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s yellow avatar appears fresh and full of youthful energy, capturing the enthusiasm of spring and the spirit of new beginnings.
Kartik Aaryan
Seen in a yellow kurta, Kartik Aaryan adopts a minimal and elegant style. His look is a perfect example of beauty in simplicity.
Deepika Padukone in yellow saree
In her yellow outfit, Deepika Padukone presents a beautiful blend of royal grace and confidence. Her look symbolizes strength, calmness, and balance, perfectly aligning with the essence of Vasant Panchami.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s simple and elegant yellow look beautifully reflects the softness of Vasant Panchami. Her natural smile and subtle styling evoke the gentle beauty of spring.
