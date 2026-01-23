1 / 9

Basant Panchami 2026 Celebs Outfit Ideas: The auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami (Vasant Panchami) is a festival dedicated to goddess Saraswati. It is the festival marking the preparation for the arrival of spring. At several places, Saraswati puja is held to revere the knowledge goddess. Today, in this feature, let's take a cue from several celebs and their look book.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)