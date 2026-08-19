/Beach-ready Bollywood: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani - Actresses owning summer fashion in best bikini looks!

Best bikini looks of Bollywood actresses

Best bikini looks: Vacation season has brought out Bollywood's most stylish side, and this time it's all about swimwear. From island getaways to poolside lounging, these actresses are proving that beach fashion deserves just as much attention as their red carpet looks. From fitness-forward and playful to classic and effortlessly cool — proving there's no single way to nail beach fashion. As summer continues, expect more sun-soaked style inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)