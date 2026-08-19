/Beach-ready Bollywood: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani - Actresses owning summer fashion in best bikini looks!

Beach-ready Bollywood: As summer continues, expect more sun-soaked style inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies.
Best bikini looks: Vacation season has brought out Bollywood's most stylish side, and this time it's all about swimwear. From island getaways to poolside lounging, these actresses are proving that beach fashion deserves just as much attention as their red carpet looks. From fitness-forward and playful to classic and effortlessly cool — proving there's no single way to nail beach fashion. As summer continues, expect more sun-soaked style inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi served a postcard moment in a pink floral bikini, set against a golden sunset. The ruched mini skirt and delicate details added a romantic edge — giving us that lost-in-paradise beach vacation feel.
Ananya Panday is a beach baby and how! She looked stunning from her behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' featuring her and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The neon pink-orange bikini paired with a red printed sarong on a sun-kissed Croatia beach is giving major beachy vibes, isn't it?
Sara Ali Khan experiments with her styling a lot - be it traditional or western - and she knows how to keep it classy and minimalistic. Here, during one of her vacations, she was seen in a floral bikini layered with a white cape. Her overall look was breezy!
Khushi Kapoor keeps it colourful by donning a deep maroon bikini laden with bright floral prints. Keep it sassy with striking black shades and minimal contemporary jewellery.
The Awarapan 2 actress broke the internet a year back when she teased her pictures from the beach wearing a lime-green coloured bikini sans any jewellery. The stunner knows how to ace her beach summer fashion!
Alaya F wears a colour-smocked blue bikini and completes her look with oval-shaped shades. The Gen Z star is popular for her fitness videos and Instagram motivational posts.