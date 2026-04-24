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NewsPhotosBeat the scorching summer heat in these celeb-inspired beachwear: Janhvi Kapoor's neon swimsuit to Deepika Padukone's golden monokini
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Beat the scorching summer heat in these celeb-inspired beachwear: Janhvi Kapoor's neon swimsuit to Deepika Padukone's golden monokini

Beat the scorching summer heat in these celeb-inspired beachwear: Check out the best beachwear options donned by our desi beauties that can make vacay look Pinterest-ready!

Updated:Apr 24, 2026, 07:43 AM IST
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Bollywood actresses in bikini, monokini:

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Bollywood actresses in bikini, monokini:

Bollywood actresses in bikini, monokini: In this scorching heat of summer, we thought of compiling some of the best beach looks inspired by our young Bollywood ladies. From hot looking monokinis, bikinis to a new concept of trikinis, which many opt for - here's taking fashion cues to beat the heat in style this season. Check out the best beachwear options donned by our desi beauties that can make your poolside short trip or beachside relaxing vacay look Pinterest-ready!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram pictures shared by celebs/movie stills)

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Janhvi Kapoor's neon bikini

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Janhvi Kapoor's neon bikini

Janhvi Kapoor's neon bikini 

Janhvi served a postcard moment in neon yellow bikini with an elegant back strap. Simple and chic are the needs of the bikini season!

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Ananya Panday's neon bikini

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Ananya Panday's neon bikini

Ananya Panday's neon bikini 

Ananya Panday looks absolutely beach-ready in a hot pink bikini that looks perfect for a vacation. With her hair tied up, sunnies and flip-flops on, this look was full-on effortless glam. 

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Sara Ali Khan's two-piece beachwear

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Sara Ali Khan's two-piece beachwear

Sara Ali Khan's two-piece beachwear

Sara slayed picked a vibrant tie-dye bikini — a burst of colour that perfectly captured vacation joy. It’s giving - carefree poolside glamour!

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Deepika Padukone's golden monokini

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Deepika Padukone's golden monokini

Deepika Padukone's golden monokini

Deepika Padukone shows how to raise the temperature in a shiny golden monokini with a deep neck and deep side cuts in Pathaan song 'Besharam Rang'. Pair the look with some chunky earrings and a stack of bracelets.

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Kriti Sanon's stylish beachwear

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Kriti Sanon's stylish beachwear

Kriti Sanon's stylish beachwear

Kriti Sanon's bronzed look for Cocktail 2 has already caught attention online. The gorgeous leggy lass will be seen in an ultra glam avatar on-screen in this Homi Adajani sequel to the original Cocktail. Here, she looks fab rocking her beachwear which is a mix of trikini and a bikini - made to look a little flirty with a frill skirt wrapped around her waist. Kriti's look is in sync with her on-screen character in the movie. How do you guys like her latest look?

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Disha Patani rocks a trikini

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Disha Patani rocks a trikini

Disha Patani rocks a trikini

So what's a trikini? It is a three-piece garment used as beachwear. Here, actress Disha Patani can be seen rocking a black trikini on a beach, exuding hotness like never before. A trikini is often interchangeably used for a monokini.

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Alia Bhatt in a bikini

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Alia Bhatt in a bikini

Alia Bhatt in a bikini

Alia looks cutesy in her colour-blocked two-piece bikini. Keeping it minimalist with jewellery pieces, and add a bit of sass with metal shades. 

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Bollywood Actresses in bikinisActresses In BikinisJanhvi Kapoor hot picsEntertainmentActresses In Beachwear
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