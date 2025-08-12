Best 10 Gen Z Shows To Watch On OTT: 'Sex Education', 'Mismatched' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' On Netflix, ZEE5, Sony LIV & More
What Is Gen Z Watching On OTT? Well, the continuous battle between Gen Z and Millennials is an ongoing thing but there are certain shows and films which beautifully capture the essence of growing up in different time zones. Today, let's take a look at 10 best shows for Gen Z on various OTT platforms like ZEE5, Netflix and others:
Stranger Things On Netflix
Stranger Things is a series created by the Duffer Brothers. The show has seen 4 seasons so far. The fifth and final season is expected to be released in three parts in November and December 2025. The show is a mix of the horror, drama, science-fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age genres.
Sex Education On Netflix
Sex Education is a British drama television series. It follows the lives of the teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale as they contend with various personal dilemmas, often related to sexual intimacy. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood. The show has received critical acclaim for its performances and writing.
Pitchers On ZEE5
Pitchers is a web series created by The Viral Fever (TVF). It features Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan along with Maanvi Gagroo and Riddhi Dogra.
Never Kiss Your Best Friend On ZEE5
Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 is a web-series on ZEE5 starring Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nikki Walia and Sarah-Jane Dias. This series is based on Sumrit Shahi's book with the same name. Never Kiss Your Best Friend is directed by Harsh Dedhia.
Never Have I Ever On Netflix
Never Have I Ever is a comedy-drama television series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The show has been reported to be loosely based on Mindy Kaling's childhood experiences in the Boston area. The series received critical acclaim.
Mismatched On Netflix
Mismatched is a coming-of-age romantic drama television series on Netflix, based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. It was adapted by Gazal Dhaliwal and directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.
Generations Aaj Kal On JioHotstar
It is a show hosted by Dhruv and Shyam, focusing on conversations about the challenges faced by people across generations.
Elite On Netflix
Elite is a Spanish teen drama series. The show is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite high school which caters to privileged and wealthy teenagers.
Control Z On Netflix
Control Z is a Mexican teen drama television series that premiered on Netflix on 22 May 2020. The show stars Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Yankel Stevan and Zión Moreno.
College Romance On Sony LIV
College Romance is a web series by The Viral Fever (TVF). It stars Keshav Sadhna, Apoorva Arora, Manjot Singh, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta. It follows three best friends Karan, Naira, and Trippy's look for love, laughs, and some lifelong memories while attending college together.
