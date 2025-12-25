Best Christmas 2025 Movies Check-List On OTT: A Christmas Carol, To It's A Wonderful Life - 7 Top Films To Watch On Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar
Best Christmas 2025 Movies On OTT: Today, let's check out 7 best films to watch on Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar.
Christmas 2025 Movies On OTT
Christmas 2025 Movies On OTT: It is that time of the year when all you need is a comfy, cosy and warm surrounding with hot chocolate and OTT binge-watch list. Commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas is celebrated worldwide with much gusto and aplomb. Today, let's check out 7 best films to watch on Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)
It's a Wonderful Life
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed
The Holiday
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Edward Burns, Rufus Sewell
Home Alone
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara
That Christmas
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Bill Nighy
Holidate
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw
A Christmas Carol
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Cast: Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn, Cary Elwes
Klaus
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso
Trending Photos