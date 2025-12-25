Advertisement
NewsPhotosBest Christmas 2025 Movies Check-List On OTT: A Christmas Carol, To It's A Wonderful Life - 7 Top Films To Watch On Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar
Best Christmas 2025 Movies Check-List On OTT: A Christmas Carol, To It's A Wonderful Life - 7 Top Films To Watch On Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar

Best Christmas 2025 Movies On OTT: Today, let's check out 7 best films to watch on Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar.

 

Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Christmas 2025 Movies On OTT

Christmas 2025 Movies On OTT

Christmas 2025 Movies On OTT: It is that time of the year when all you need is a comfy, cosy and warm surrounding with hot chocolate and OTT binge-watch list. Commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas is celebrated worldwide with much gusto and aplomb. Today, let's check out 7 best films to watch on Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)

It's a Wonderful Life

It's a Wonderful Life

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

 

Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed

The Holiday

The Holiday

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

 

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Edward Burns, Rufus Sewell

Home Alone

Home Alone

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

 

Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara

That Christmas

That Christmas

Where To Watch: Netflix

 

Cast: Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Bill Nighy

Holidate

Holidate

Where To Watch: Netflix

 

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

Where To Watch: Disney Plus

 

Cast: Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn, Cary Elwes

Klaus

Klaus

Where To Watch: Netflix

 

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso

