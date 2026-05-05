Best dressed at Met Gala 2026: From Beyonce, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Sabrina, to Simone - 9 most striking red carpet looks

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Katy Perry's look is making headlines this year. She went incognito at the start with a chrome mask covering her face and a white gown, keeping it stylish at the same time. Soon, she opened up the mask to reveal her face in one of the most dramatic moments on the carpet so far. Perry's outfit included a long strapless gown with a flowing cape. The outfit was made from repurposed Italian duchess satin, adding a unique touch to her look. One of the most talked-about elements was her white glove, which featured an extra sixth finger. The detail was a reference to AI-generated images of Perry that had circulated online during past Met Galas.