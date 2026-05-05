Best dressed at Met Gala 2026: From Beyonce, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Sabrina, to Simone - 9 most striking red carpet looks
Best dressed celebs at Met Gala 2026: The world’s biggest stars have once again delivered jaw-dropping looks on the most-watched red carpet of the year. From dramatic couture statements to boundary-pushing artistic ensembles, this year’s theme brought unforgettable style moments. Here’s a look at the celebrities who truly owned the night with the most striking appearances.
Met Gala 2026 best dressed
The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite, including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players, ascend the museum steps. The event is a dramatic spectacle where guests peacock their most ambitious, often boundary-pushing, interpretations of the year's theme. The dress code of the evening is 'Fashion is Art' and here are some of the best dressed looks:
Beyonce's bold skeleton-inspired look
Queen Bee Beyonce took her skeleton look to the next level. She made a stunning return to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet in nearly a decade. She instantly became one of the biggest talking points of the night. She wore a bold and eye-catching outfit designed by Olivier Rousteing. She chose a crystal-covered "naked" gown featuring a skeleton-inspired design, with detailed work even on the hands. The look was paired with a dramatic blue and white feathered cape, a sparkling headpiece, and heavy diamond jewellery by Chopard. Her long curls completed the look.
Emma Chamberlain in a celestial body
Emma Chamberlain made a dramatic entry as she lead the carpet. She appeared to have turned into a melting celestial body, much like the colors of a peacock, she stepped out with bold makeup and wisps of hair framing her face. Her look is rapidly going viral across social media.
Cardi B's bold statement
Cardi B went for an avant-garde outfit designed by Marc Jacobs. Inspired by the artistic work of Hans Bellmer, her look featured a sheer black lace gown layered over a color-blocked bodysuit with exaggerated, "lumpy" padding on the shoulders and hips to resemble a modular doll. The dramatic ensemble included oversized sculptural sleeves and was paired with incredibly high platform boots. Her look was one of the most talked-about of the night, as it pushed the boundaries of the 'Fashion Is Art' theme by blending high fashion with a striking, slightly uncomfortable artistic concept.
Katy Perry goes incognito
Katy Perry's look is making headlines this year. She went incognito at the start with a chrome mask covering her face and a white gown, keeping it stylish at the same time. Soon, she opened up the mask to reveal her face in one of the most dramatic moments on the carpet so far. Perry's outfit included a long strapless gown with a flowing cape. The outfit was made from repurposed Italian duchess satin, adding a unique touch to her look. One of the most talked-about elements was her white glove, which featured an extra sixth finger. The detail was a reference to AI-generated images of Perry that had circulated online during past Met Galas.
Sabrina Carpenter's Hollywood glamour
Sabrina Carpenter embraced Old Hollywood glamour with a unique, artistic twist. She wore a custom Dior halter-style gown designed by Jonathan Anderson that was partially crafted from actual film strips from the 1954 classic movie 'Sabrina.' The front of the dress featured delicate beads and a sheer black skirt shimmering with tiny gemstones. She completed the look with a sparkling crystal headpiece, black platform heels, and her signature blonde hair styled in tight, vintage rolls to match the cinematic theme.
Simone Ashley's nearly-naked look
For the 2026 Met Gala, Simone Ashley fully embraced the theme in a striking, avant-garde design by Stella McCartney. Her dress was unique because it was constructed entirely from cascading silver chains that draped over her body, creating a "nearly-naked" yet metallic effect. She kept her accessories elegant to match the gown's shine, wearing diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings. For her beauty look, she debuted chic micro-bangs and a sleek ponytail, finishing with sharp winged eyeliner and a bold berry-colored lip.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae outfit looked like a tribute to Mother Earth and the fusion of technology and nature. It seemed to be inspired by the unending electrical cables that have surrounded us as she shimmied on the carpet, barely being able to move.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson wore the American dollar on her eyes as a blindfold over a grey tulle gown. She aimed for a look that screamed 'Blinded by money' Check out the fit.
Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth made a daunting entry with a shadow looming over the fit. The sculpture appeared to be hovering right over his shoulder, making itself known.
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