Bhooth Bangla cast fee revealed: Akshay Kumar takes a pay cut for Priyadarshan directorial? Check how much Tabu, Rajpal Yadav & others are charging
Bhooth Bangla cast fee revealed: As the buzz around the movie is palpable among fans, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members.
Bhooth Bangla cast fee
Bhooth Bangla cast fee: Renowned moviemaker Priyadarshan is back with a horror-comedy genre film - Bhooth Bangla. The fantasy features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Paid previews for the movie will open tomorrow, as the film is slated to hit the screens on April 17, 2026. Fans are keen to watch Akki and Priyadarshan's collaboration again after a long hiatus. Today, let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members, based on several media reports.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters/Instagram)
Akshay Kumar's fee
Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years. According to NDTV report, Akshay Kumar is charging a fee of Rs 18 crore and as a co-producer, he has a 70% share in the film's profits.
However, Siasat.com report claims that Akki has taken a pay cut this time and for his last outing, Jolly LLB 3, Akshay is said to have charged around Rs 70 crore. After taking nearly a 28.5% cut for the Priyadarshan directorial, his fee comes to Rs 50 crore.
Asrani's Salary
Late legendary actor Asrani ( will be seen posthumously) in the movie, was paid Rs 2 crore as per media reports.
Tabu's remuneration
Classic actress Tabu took home Rs 2.5 crore, as per Asianet news.
Paresh Rawal's fee
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal reportedly got Rs 2 crore for his part.
Rajpal Yadav's fee
Popular comic and renowned actor Rajpal Yadav was paid Rs 1 crore for his part, as per media reports.
Wamika Gabbi's salary
The light-eyed beauty Wamiqa got Rs 3 crore for her part in the fantasy horror comedy, as per reports.
Jisshu Sengupta's salary
Famous Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta received Rs 1 crore for his role in Bhooth Bangla, as per Asianet news report.
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