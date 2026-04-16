Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3037759https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/bhooth-bangla-cast-fee-revealed-akshay-kumar-takes-a-pay-cut-for-priyadarshan-directorial-check-how-much-tabu-rajpal-yadav-others-are-charging-3037759
NewsPhotosBhooth Bangla cast fee revealed: Akshay Kumar takes a pay cut for Priyadarshan directorial? Check how much Tabu, Rajpal Yadav & others are charging
photoDetails

Bhooth Bangla cast fee revealed: Akshay Kumar takes a pay cut for Priyadarshan directorial? Check how much Tabu, Rajpal Yadav & others are charging

Bhooth Bangla cast fee revealed: As the buzz around the movie is palpable among fans, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members.

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Bhooth Bangla cast fee

1/8
Bhooth Bangla cast fee

Bhooth Bangla cast fee: Renowned moviemaker Priyadarshan is back with a horror-comedy genre film - Bhooth Bangla. The fantasy features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Paid previews for the movie will open tomorrow, as the film is slated to hit the screens on April 17, 2026. Fans are keen to watch Akki and Priyadarshan's collaboration again after a long hiatus. Today, let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members, based on several media reports.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters/Instagram)

Follow Us

Akshay Kumar's fee

2/8
Akshay Kumar's fee

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years. According to NDTV report, Akshay Kumar is charging a fee of Rs 18 crore and as a co-producer, he has a 70% share in the film's profits.

However, Siasat.com report claims that Akki has taken a pay cut this time and for his last outing, Jolly LLB 3, Akshay is said to have charged around Rs 70 crore. After taking nearly a 28.5% cut for the Priyadarshan directorial, his fee comes to Rs 50 crore. 

 

 

Follow Us

Asrani's Salary

3/8
Asrani's Salary

Late legendary actor Asrani ( will be seen posthumously) in the movie, was paid Rs 2 crore as per media reports.

Follow Us

Tabu's remuneration

4/8
Tabu's remuneration

Classic actress Tabu took home Rs 2.5 crore, as per Asianet news.

Follow Us

Paresh Rawal's fee

5/8
Paresh Rawal's fee

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal reportedly got Rs 2 crore for his part.

Follow Us

Rajpal Yadav's fee

6/8
Rajpal Yadav's fee

Popular comic and renowned actor Rajpal Yadav was paid Rs 1 crore for his part, as per media reports.

Follow Us

Wamika Gabbi's salary

7/8
Wamika Gabbi's salary

The light-eyed beauty Wamiqa got Rs 3 crore for her part in the fantasy horror comedy, as per reports.

Follow Us

Jisshu Sengupta's salary

8/8
Jisshu Sengupta's salary

Famous Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta received Rs 1 crore for his role in Bhooth Bangla, as per Asianet news report.

Follow Us
Bhooth Bangla cast feeBhooth Bangla release dateAkshay Kumar feeEntertainmentBhooth Bangla
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
world's largest economy
World's largest economies by GDP in 2026: US at top; India slips — Check latest ranking
camera icon8
title
advanced fighter jets
5th gen vs 4.5 gen fighter jets: Which is more powerful, what’s the difference?
camera icon8
title
Indian shows trending in Pakistan
From Maamla Legal Hai to Mardaani 3: What Indian shows & films are topping Pakistan charts in April 2026 despite ‘ban’ on Indian content
camera icon8
title
Literacy rate
India's most literate state: Not Mizoram, Kerala, Karnataka, or Tripura; Hint - It has 5 national parks
camera icon10
title
Sanjiv Goenka vs Ananya Birla net worth
IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka vs Ananya Birla - Which Owner really has higher Net worth in RCB vs LSG mega rivalry today; Rs34,00,00,00,00,000 vs Rs 17,70,00,00,000 - In pics