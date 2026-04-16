Bhooth Bangla cast fee revealed: Akshay Kumar takes a pay cut for Priyadarshan directorial? Check how much Tabu, Rajpal Yadav & others are charging

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Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years. According to NDTV report, Akshay Kumar is charging a fee of Rs 18 crore and as a co-producer, he has a 70% share in the film's profits.

However, Siasat.com report claims that Akki has taken a pay cut this time and for his last outing, Jolly LLB 3, Akshay is said to have charged around Rs 70 crore. After taking nearly a 28.5% cut for the Priyadarshan directorial, his fee comes to Rs 50 crore.