Bhooth Bangla full cast fee: Akshay Kumar's whopping Rs 50,00,00,000 remuneration to Rajpal Yadav's fee - a look at their reported salaries

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Bhooth Bangla cast fee: Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is back with a horror-comedy genre film - Bhooth Bangla. The fantasy features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. As the buzz around the movie is palpable among fans, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members.

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