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NewsPhotosBhooth Bangla full cast fee: Akshay Kumar's whopping Rs 50,00,00,000 remuneration to Rajpal Yadav's fee - a look at their reported salaries
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Bhooth Bangla full cast fee: Akshay Kumar's whopping Rs 50,00,00,000 remuneration to Rajpal Yadav's fee - a look at their reported salaries

Bhooth Bangla full cast fee: Let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members.

 

Updated:Mar 31, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Bhooth Bangla cast fee

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Bhooth Bangla cast fee

Bhooth Bangla cast fee: Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is back with a horror-comedy genre film - Bhooth Bangla. The fantasy features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. As the buzz around the movie is palpable among fans, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters/Instagram)

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Akshay Kumar's fee

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Akshay Kumar's fee

According to Asianet news, Akshay Kumar took home a whopping Rs 50 crore remuneration for playing the titular role in this Priyadarshan horror comedy.

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Asrani's Salary

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Asrani's Salary

Late legendary actor Asrani ( will be seen posthumously) in the movie, was paid Rs 2 crore as per media reports.

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Tabu's remuneration

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Tabu's remuneration

Classic actress Tabu took home Rs 2.5 crore, as per Asianet news.

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Paresh Rawal's fee

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Paresh Rawal's fee

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal reportedly got Rs 2 crore for his part.

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Rajpal Yadav's fee

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Rajpal Yadav's fee

Popular comic and renowned actor Rajpal Yadav was paid Rs 1 crore for his part, as per media reports.

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Wamika Gabbi's salary

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Wamika Gabbi's salary

The light-eyed beauty Wamiqa got Rs 3 crore for her part in the fantasy horror comedy, as per reports.

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Jisshu Sengupta's salary

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Jisshu Sengupta's salary

Famous Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta received Rs 1 crore for his role in Bhooth Bangla, as per Asianet news report.

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Bhooth Bangla cast feeBhooth Bangla release dateAkshay Kumar feeEntertainmentRajpal Yadav
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