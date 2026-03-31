Bhooth Bangla full cast fee: Akshay Kumar's whopping Rs 50,00,00,000 remuneration to Rajpal Yadav's fee - a look at their reported salaries
Bhooth Bangla full cast fee: Let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members.
Bhooth Bangla cast fee
Bhooth Bangla cast fee: Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is back with a horror-comedy genre film - Bhooth Bangla. The fantasy features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. As the buzz around the movie is palpable among fans, based on several media reports, let's take a look at the estimated remuneration of the lead cast members.
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Akshay Kumar's fee
According to Asianet news, Akshay Kumar took home a whopping Rs 50 crore remuneration for playing the titular role in this Priyadarshan horror comedy.
Asrani's Salary
Late legendary actor Asrani ( will be seen posthumously) in the movie, was paid Rs 2 crore as per media reports.
Tabu's remuneration
Classic actress Tabu took home Rs 2.5 crore, as per Asianet news.
Paresh Rawal's fee
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal reportedly got Rs 2 crore for his part.
Rajpal Yadav's fee
Popular comic and renowned actor Rajpal Yadav was paid Rs 1 crore for his part, as per media reports.
Wamika Gabbi's salary
The light-eyed beauty Wamiqa got Rs 3 crore for her part in the fantasy horror comedy, as per reports.
Jisshu Sengupta's salary
Famous Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta received Rs 1 crore for his role in Bhooth Bangla, as per Asianet news report.
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